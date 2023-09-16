Teenager stabbed to death in Manchester remembered as ‘the kindest soul’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager stabbed to death in Manchester remembered as ‘the kindest soul’

By Press Association
The incident happened in the Harpurhey area of Manchester (PA)
A 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Manchester has been described by his loved ones as the “kindest soul”.

Nathaniel Shani was found after police were called to reports of a stabbing on Tavistock Square in the Harpurhey area of the city at around 6.05pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

His loved ones said in a tribute issued through Greater Manchester Police: “Nathaniel was a best friend to many, he never failed to make people laugh. Nathaniel was very kind, caring and always thinking of others.

“He was polite and the most loving person. He would always put other people first without a thought. He was an amazing brother and son to his parents and siblings.

“Our hearts are left broken. Rest in Paradise to the most kindest soul.”

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder a short time after the incident and he remains in police custody.

On Saturday, the force said a 13-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have declared a Section 60 authority which began at 8.26pm on Friday and will last for 24 hours, meaning officers will be able to stop and search people in an area covering parts of the Monsall and Harpurhey suburbs of north Manchester.

The youngster’s family are being supported by family liaison officers and have asked for privacy while they grieve.

Section 60 map - Greater Manchester Police
Greater Manchester Police outlined where the Section 60 authority will be put into place (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Boyce said: “This incident that has seen a young boy sadly die has understandably rocked the local community in Harpurhey.

“The force and I would like to pass on our condolences to Nathaniel’s loved ones and we will continue to support them at this sad time.

“We now want to appeal to the local community for any eyewitness accounts or footage of any activity that we may be able to link to this investigation.

“It is crucial we have as much detail as possible to help piece together what has happened in this tragic incident where someone has sadly lost their life.

“We are keeping all available lines of inquiry open but no matter how small, your piece of information may be that crucial bit of evidence we need that can help us with this investigation.”

Contact the force’s Major Incident Team on 0161 856 3015 or on 101 quoting incident number 2843 of 15/09/2023 with information.

To remain anonymous, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.