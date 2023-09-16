King and Queen’s horse fails to end decades-long wait for win at St Leger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King and Queen’s horse fails to end decades-long wait for win at St Leger

By Press Association
The King and Queen at Doncaster racecourse (Danny Lawson/PA)
The King and Queen at Doncaster racecourse (Danny Lawson/PA)

The King and Queen watched on as their horse competed at Doncaster racecourse – but it finished third and missed out on being the first royal winner of the St Leger in more than 45 years.

Charles and Camilla were in position to watch their thoroughbred Desert Hero take on some of the best horses in the country on Saturday.

Bred by the late Queen, the William Haggas-trained colt Desert Hero won two of his three juvenile starts, demonstrating his stamina and talent and fuelling speculation he could end the decades-long wait for the monarchy.

But the royal runner finished third and Continuous gave Aidan O’Brien his seventh win in the Betfred St Leger.

Betfred St Leger Festival – Betfred St Leger Stakes Day – Doncaster Racecourse
Continuous ridden by Ryan Moore won the Betfred St Leger Stakes, with Desert Hero finishing third (Tim Goode/PA)

Sent off at 3-1, the son of Heart’s Cry proved two-and-three-quarter lengths too strong for 11-4 favourite Arrest, who was ridden by Frankie Dettori.

The King also had the chance to say farewell to Dettori, with the St Leger being the jockey’s final Classic before retiring.

Betfred St Leger Festival – Betfred St Leger Stakes Day – Doncaster Racecourse
Charles and Camilla at Doncaster Racecourse (Danny Lawson/PA)

Dettori won over 50 races for the late Queen during his 35-year career in the saddle.

To mark his retirement, punters, celebrities and stars of racing have been signing a giant card, created by St Leger sponsors Betfred.

Charles and Camilla took on the late Queen’s stable of racehorses after her death last September, and they watched as Desert Hero won the King George V Stakes this summer to give them their first Royal Ascot win.