What the papers say – September 17 By Press Association September 17 2023, 12.48am

Accusations of rape and sexual abuse against actor and comedian Russell Brand lead several of the newspaper front pages on Sunday. The Sunday Times broke the story in conjunction with Channel 4 and it dominates their front page. Sunday Times: Accused – Russell Brand, the 'sex predator' who hid in plain sight

The Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Mirror, the Mail on Sunday and the Sun on Sunday also lead on the accusations against the star. The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Brand accused of rape and sex abuse'

Sunday's front page: Brand accused of rape and sex assaults

Mail on Sunday: Russell Brand: Exclusive MoS dossier

On tomorrow's front page: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse by 4 women including one aged just 16

Elsewhere, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy wants to reset Britain's foreign policy under a Labour government, according to The Observer. Tomorrow's front page

The Sunday Express says millions of people are ditching the NHS and switching to private healthcare as waiting lists hit record levels. Sunday Express front page: Millions ditch crisis-hit NHS and go private

The Independent features a story on prisoners having to wait five years behind bars before they come to trial due to a growing court backlog. Tomorrow's @independent front page.

And the Daily Star on Sunday says people are taking days off work because of their fear of the apocalypse. Sunday's front page – 'THE END IS NIGH'