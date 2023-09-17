Government must deliver something ‘seismic’ to convince DUP on a Stormont return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government must deliver something ‘seismic’ to convince DUP on a Stormont return

By Press Association
Edwin Poots said he wanted to see Stormont return but warned the Government it needed to offer more (Liam McBurney/PA)
Edwin Poots said he wanted to see Stormont return but warned the Government it needed to offer more (Liam McBurney/PA)

The UK Government needs to produce something “seismic” to persuade the DUP to return to powersharing in Northern Ireland, a senior party figure has said.

Former leader Edwin Poots said what was on the table at present was “nowhere near” enough to convince his party to end its blockade on devolution at Stormont.

The DUP has been blocking powersharing for more than a year in protest at the internal UK trade barriers created by Brexit’s contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party says the deal struck by the EU and UK to reform the protocol – the Windsor Framework – does not sufficiently address its concerns and has made clear it will not countenance a return to devolution until the Government provides further assurances, by way of legislation, over Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

Northern Ireland Investment Summit 2023
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris insists progress is being made in negotiations with the DUP (Liam McBurney/PA)

Talks between the DUP and Government have been ongoing over the summer and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris has insisted significant progress has been made.

There are differing views within the DUP, with some influential party figures apparently more keen than others to drop the boycott and return to a ministerial executive.

Mr Poots said he wanted to see Stormont return but warned the Government it needed to offer more.

“I think that we need to see something seismic coming from Downing Street and it’s going to take something significant to make that happen,” he told BBC NI’s Sunday Politics programme.

“I very much want it to happen. However, what has been on the table heretofore is nowhere near adequate to bring the DUP back into the room.”

Sinn Fein and the other main Stormont parties have long been calling on the DUP to return to the assembly and executive to address a major funding crisis with public services in the region.

On Friday, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the DUP was dragging out its blockade of powersharing in the pursuit of something that looks impossible to achieve.

Northern Ireland Investment Summit 2023
Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill has called on the DUP to end its blockade (Liam McBurney/PA)

She said last week’s major investment conference in Northern Ireland demonstrated the huge economic potential of the region, but that a functioning ministerial executive was required to fully harness those opportunities.

“Clearly, we know that the DUP are in negotiations with the British Government, but they have been for some time, and they need to get on with it because while they are sitting off trying to maybe achieve something that is impossible, the public are suffering,” she told the PA news agency.

“I hope that we can get a resolution. I believe in a restored executive. I think that we’ve been far too long out of the executive. But I hope that we can get to a point where the DUP do end that blockade and get into the executive with the rest of us.

“I think the investment conference this week shows that we have huge economic potential to create more and better jobs. But we need an executive up and running to really harness that.”