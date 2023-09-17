Floods caused by heavy rain in UK could pose danger to life, forecasters warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Floods caused by heavy rain in UK could pose danger to life, forecasters warn

By Press Association
Areas affected by the amber warning are likely to be flooded and people should expect some disruption to travel (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Areas affected by the amber warning are likely to be flooded and people should expect some disruption to travel (Andrew Matthews/PA)

More than a month’s rain could have fallen in a day across parts of the UK by the end of Sunday – causing floods which pose a danger to life.

An amber weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of Devon and Somerset is in place until 4pm on Sunday.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place across the rest of the south-west of England and South Wales until 6pm on Sunday.

A similar warning has been issued for London, the south-east and east of England and the East Midlands until 6am on Monday.

Summer weather August 2nd 2023
Driving conditions will be difficult in the worst-hit areas (Danny Lawson/PA)

Heavy rain brought “torrential downpours” across the south-west of England on Sunday morning, with localised flooding in south Devon.

Areas affected by the amber warning are likely to be flooded and people should expect some disruption to travel.

The Met Office said an additional 25mm-50mm of rain is expected to fall in the affected area on top of the 30mm-60mm that has already fallen in the past 12 hours.

This will mean more than 100mm of rain may have fallen by the end of Sunday in an area where the September average is 92.45mm.

Other parts of the UK could see at least half a month’s rain fall in less than 24 hours.

In areas with an amber warning, damage to homes and businesses is “likely” and could happen quickly while floodwater poses a danger to life.

Buildings could also be damaged by lightning, hail or strong winds.

Power cuts are likely to occur and other services to homes and businesses may well be lost.

Difficult driving conditions and some road closures are to be expected while train and bus cancellations are also likely.

In areas with a yellow warning, there is a “small chance” conditions could pose a danger to life.

Summer weather July 2nd 2015
Amber-warning areas could see buildings damaged by lightning (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Flooding to homes and businesses, power cuts, a loss of other services to homes and travel disruption are all also possible but less likely.

The band of rain affecting the south-west of England is expected to move into the south-east of England on Sunday afternoon.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “It is certainly worth keeping up to date with the forecast.

“It is worth checking those things immediately before you head out on your journey so that you are aware where the most severe thunderstorms are possible.

“Make sure you are taking care as the weather could change at very short lead times and just be prepared for those gusty winds and potentially large hailstorms.”

Conditions are expected to remain “blustery at times” early next week but are likely to be fresher.

More storms are possible as the remnants of Hurricane Lee, which hit New England in the US and eastern Canada, is set to move across the UK between Tuesday and Thursday.

It will no longer be a hurricane by the time it reaches UK shores.

Mr Vautrey said: “That will be getting picked up by the jet stream. Showers in places could be heavy with a risk of further thunderstorms.

“It could be quite an unsettled, autumnal week to come.”