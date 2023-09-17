In Pictures: Cosplay enthusiasts get into character for anime convention

Anime and gaming fans have been dressing up as their favourite characters at the largest anime convention in the country.

Thousands got into character for the two-day Sheffield Anime and Gaming Con, South Yorkshire, which has featured stars from the cosplay and gaming world, including voice actors, performers and singers.

Enthusiasts also had a chance to play the latest video gaming releases, as well as retro classics, and take part in talent shows and lip sync battles, at the event at the Mercure Hotel.

Alison Mitchell as Lisa Garland from Silent Hill (left) and Izzy Lindley as Chain Chomper from Mario (Danny Lawson/PA)

A woman in costume as Nezuko from Demon Slayer (Danny Lawson/PA)

People in costume as a Minecraft bee (left) and Crying Child from Five Nights At Freddy’s 4 (right) (Danny Lawson/PA)

Items on sale at the Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con (Danny Lawson/PA)

Many were in costume at the Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con (Danny Lawson/PA)

People in costume as Demon Slayer characters Zenitsu Agatsuma (left) and Kocho Shinobu (right) (Danny Lawson/PA)