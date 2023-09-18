What the papers say – September 18

The papers on Monday are primarily led by the ongoing fallout from the rape and sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand.

The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and The Independent report the BBC has launched an investigation into misconduct claims raised while Brand worked on BBC radio programmes between 2006 and 2008.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'BBC forced into urgent inquiry over Brand'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/ZV7lRJhPE5 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 17, 2023

On tomorrow's front page: BBC, Channel 4 and Big Brother production company launch probes as Russell Brand is accused of rape and sexual assaulthttps://t.co/lwHZ2bEi0D pic.twitter.com/ijiIRiashF — The Sun (@TheSun) September 17, 2023

The Daily Mirror and Metro ask “What did TV chiefs know?”, while the i says multiple broadcasters face questions over “failures”.

I: 'An open secret': Russell Brand broadcasters face questions over 'failures'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PXHVNVrQLX — Alfie Tobutt (@AlfieTobutt) September 17, 2023

The Times and Daily Express report more claims could yet come out against Brand.

Monday's front page: Russell Brand sex assault claims may be 'tip of iceberg'https://t.co/rjAgIPAfsz#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8JMSFPJzq3 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 17, 2023

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claiming his party would strive to “get a much better” Brexit deal if they take power in the next election.

FINANCIAL TIMES: Labour government would seek to rewrite Brexit deal, Starmer pledges#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kZ6Ryo807o — Alfie Tobutt (@AlfieTobutt) September 17, 2023

Labour’s biggest union backer is launching a “red wall” push for more radical Labour policies in the lead-up to the election, according to The Guardian.

THE GUARDIAN: Unite launches 'red wall' push for more radical Labour policies#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/G9t5hbh6Tq — Alfie Tobutt (@AlfieTobutt) September 17, 2023

The Daily Mail reports killer nurse Lucy Letby “may have killed three more babies”.

DAILY MAIL: Letby may have murdered three more babies#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DHt7UhtFXB — Alfie Tobutt (@AlfieTobutt) September 17, 2023

And the Daily Star says a gloomy stretch of days is set to put Britain “on the lash” with wind and rain.