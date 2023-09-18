Five Met officers deny gross misconduct over Bianca Williams stop-and-search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five Met officers deny gross misconduct over Bianca Williams stop-and-search

By Press Association
The New Scotland Yard sign (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The New Scotland Yard sign (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Five Metropolitan Police officers have denied gross misconduct over the stop-and-search of athletes Bianca Williams and her partner Ricardo Dos Santos.

He was driving a Mercedes through west London, with their then three-month old baby in the car, on July 4 2020 when they were stopped by police.

The couple, who are black, were handcuffed and later Ms Williams, a gold medallist in the 4x100m relays at both the 2018 European and Commonwealth Games, accused the police of having racially profiled them.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog previously said officers had followed the couple as they drove through Maida Vale before stopping and searching them for weapons, and Mr Dos Santos for drugs.

Nothing was found.

On Monday, five officers appeared at a police misconduct hearing in south east London.

Great Britain’s Bianca Williams (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain's Bianca Williams (Martin Rickett/PA)

Disciplinary panel chairman Chew Yin Jones asked each of them: “Do you accept or deny that your behaviour on July 4 2020 amounted to gross misconduct?”

Each of the officers replied with the word “deny”.

They could be sacked if gross misconduct is proven.

It is alleged the officers followed, pursued and stopped a car driven by a male, used force to restrain the driver and passenger, who were black and detained them for a period of time.

Acting Sergeant Rachel Simpson and Pcs Allan Casey, Jonathan Clapham, Michael Bond and Sam Franks all face allegations that they breached police standards over equality and diversity during the stop-and-search.

Acting Sgt Simpson and Pcs Clapham, Bond and Franks also face allegations that their actions amounted to a breach of professional behaviour standards in relation to the use of force.

They are said to have failed in relation to their levels of authority, respect and courtesy as well as in their duties and responsibilities.

Pc Casey is also accused of breaching professional standards in the way he carried out his duties and responsibilities or gave orders and instructions.

It is also alleged that the honesty and integrity of Pcs Casey, Clapham, Bond and Franks also breached professional behaviour standards.

Footage of the search was later widely shared on social media, and both Ms Williams, 29, andr Mr Dos Santos, 28, who is a Portuguese 400m sprinter who competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, have been critical of how they were treated.