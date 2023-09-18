Officer insulted ex-girlfriend and threatened to knock out Pc in bar, court told

A Metropolitan Police officer insulted his ex-girlfriend and threatened to knock out another Pc in a West End cocktail bar, a court has been told.

Pc Daryl Marley, 32, of Newport Street, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, called Grace Shearman a f*****g slag in Simmons bar, Soho, last October 29, shortly after they broke up.

Marley is also accused of threatening to punch Ms Shearman’s colleague Tom Evans while allegedly “tensed up” and in a “fighting stance”.

The officer has admitted saying the words to Ms Shearman but denies common assault and using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Ms Shearman, who is also a police officer, was attending a Met colleague’s leaving do when Marley approached her, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

Mr Evans told the court Marley grabbed her arm and whispered into her ear: “I can see you’re being a little f*****g slag”.

The witness said Marley approached Ms Shearman 10 minutes later, before he stepped in to prevent the situation escalating.

He told the court: “(Marley) put his arm on my right shoulder and whispered into my ear: ‘I know you’re following her, you little f*****g creep’”.

Mr Evans said he asked Marley: “What the f**k did you just say to me?”

The defendant allegedly replied: “I’ll f*****g knock you out, you c***”.

Mr Evans said: “I felt like he was going to approach me and punch me. It was the aggression in his voice and the look on his face. He was tensed up.

Pc Daryl Marley denies common assault and using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress (PA)

“He looked as if he was going into a fighting stance.”

He said Marley was held back by people in the bar before security intervened.

Campaspe Lloyd-Jacob, defending, said Marley did not threaten Mr Evans and said: “Go and sleep in your car, you prick”.

She acknowledged the words “f*****g slag” but disputed the exact sentence used by Marley towards Ms Shearman.

Two police officers giving evidence said they did not hear Marley threatening Mr Evans despite being close to them when the threat was allegedly made.

The trial continues.