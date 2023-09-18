Man in court charged with trespassing after arrest near Buckingham Palace

A man has appeared in court charged with trespassing on a protected site and attempting to steal from a motor vehicle after being arrested near Buckingham Palace.

Awad Mustafa, 25, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Saturday in the Royal Mews area, next to the palace, following reports a person was seen climbing the wall.

He has also been charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle belonging to the equestrian stables during the same incident.

Mustafa entered no pleas and was denied bail during a short hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He will next appear at the same court on September 25.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach on display at the Royal Mews in Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

Officers at the royal residence responded to a person climbing the wall and entering the Royal Mews at 1.25am on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Following a search, a man was detained outside the stables.

He did not enter the palace or its gardens at any time, the force added.

The Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace is responsible for all road travel arrangements for the King and members of the royal family, from horse-and-carriage to car and from livery to harness.