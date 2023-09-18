High levels of English proficiency among eastern European migrants, census shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High levels of English proficiency among eastern European migrants, census shows

By Press Association
Residents who arrived in the country earliest are more likely to have English as their main language, according to the 2021 census (Danny Lawson/PA)
Residents who arrived in the country earliest are more likely to have English as their main language, according to the 2021 census (Danny Lawson/PA)

People from eastern Europe have some of the highest levels of English proficiency among non-UK-born residents whose main language is not English, census data shows.

Two-thirds (66%) of Romanian migrants living in England and Wales told the census that while their main language was not English, they spoke it well or very well.

The figures were similar for people from Hungary (62%), Poland (61%), Lithuania (59%) and Bulgaria (57%).

In all of these groups, the proportion who said English was their main language was below 30%, dipping as low as 20% for people born in Romania.

The data has been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and is the latest to be released from the census, which took place in England and Wales on March 21 2021.

Romania tops the list for the highest proportion of people whose main language is not English but still speak it well or very well.

Countries that are near the top of the list but outside eastern Europe include Nepal (63%), Venezuela (61%) and Mexico (59%).

Across the census as a whole, “a high proportion of migrants had English as a main language or speak it well or very well,” the ONS said.

Some 11% of people who arrived in the country in the decade before 2021 told the census they did not speak English well.

This compares with just 4% of people who arrived before 1971.

Residents who arrived earliest were more likely to have English as their main language, with 84% of arrivals before 1971 reporting this, compared with 37% of arrivals between 2011 and 2021.

A “very small proportion” of non-UK-born residents said they spoke no English at all, the ONS added.

SOCIAL Census
(PA Graphics)

Among the top 10 non-UK countries of birth represented at the census, Bangladesh-born residents had the lowest English proficiency, with 38% saying English was their main language, 37% reporting speaking English very well or well, and 25% saying they could not speak it well or at all.

Lower levels of proficiency were seen among some non-UK countries with very small numbers of residents in England and Wales.

For example, 31% of migrants from Vietnam said they could not speak English well or at all – the equivalent of 11,480 people out of a group of 37,205.

The same was true of 42% of those born in Dominican Republic, equating to 3,455 people out of a total of 8,145.

And over half (54%) of migrants from North Korea told the census they could not speak it well or at all – though this was the equivalent of just 280 people from a total of 515.