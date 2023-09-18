Coroner ‘unsure about boat’s involvement’ in connection to deaths off beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coroner ‘unsure about boat’s involvement’ in connection to deaths off beach

By Press Association
Dorset Police impounded the pleasure cruiser Dorset Belle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A coroner has told an inquest she has not ruled out the involvement of the Dorset Belle sightseeing boat in the deaths of two youngsters who drowned off Bournemouth beach.

Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, drowned and eight other people were treated by paramedics after they were suspected to have been caught in a riptide next to the pier at the Dorset seaside resort on May 31.

Dorset Police impounded the pleasure cruiser Dorset Belle – which ran trips from Bournemouth Pier – following the fatal incident and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of manslaughter.

But after consulting an expert as part of its investigation, the force said it had made the “evidence-based decision” that the movement of the Dorset Belle did not contribute to creating dangerous sea conditions during the incident.

And the force said that the arrested man would face no further action.

But at a pre-inquest review at Bournemouth Town Hall, Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin said that the boat’s role would be examined at the full inquest.

She said: “What I am unsure about is the boat’s involvement.

“At the moment I do not know what the cause of the rip current was. It’s too early for me to rule out the movement of the boat.”

Ms Griffin said that this was distinct to the actions of a Mr Palmer who was operating the boat.

The coroner’s office refused to provide Mr Palmer’s first name when requested by the PA news agency.

Ms Griffin said that she would be seeking expert evidence to help find the cause of the incident and said: “I want an expert who may be able to help me with the weather, tidal movements and causes of rip currents.”

She added that she wanted details of risks identified after an incident also involving the Dorset Belle in August 2021 when 17 people were reportedly rescued from the water.

And Ms Griffin said she would be looking at any risk assessments carried out by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council into safety at the beach and the sea near the pier.

Ms Griffin said that Sunnah’s parents, Stephanie Williams and Asim Khan, had raised concerns about what steps had been taken to find and rescue their daughter.

The coroner detailed that, according to CCTV footage, people were first seen to be in difficulty at 3.45pm and a RNLI lifeguard first noticed the situation at 3.53pm.

She said that 999 calls were first made at 4.05pm with the Coastguard being notified at 4.12pm and Dorset Police at 4.34pm.

Joe Abbess
Joe Abbess was a trainee chef (Family Handout/PA)

Ms Griffin said that Joe was found at 4.18pm but Sunnah was not found until 4.45pm.

She said: “Sunnah’s family raise the concern and question what was happening in that hour to locate Sunnah.

“The greatest difficulties I have are connecting these delays with her death as I do not know when she died as she may have died moments after getting into difficulty.

“At this time I have insufficient evidence to see when she died. If I am not able to establish that, I won’t be able to establish whether what happened in that hour had any bearing or not.”

A previous inquest hearing was told that post-mortem examinations carried out by Home Office pathologist Basil Purdue showed the cause of the two deaths was drowning.

Joe, a trainee chef, was taken to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead, and Sunnah was taken to Poole General Hospital.

Ms Griffin adjourned the hearing until a further pre-inquest review on January 23 with another hearing set for June 20 with the full hearing, expected to last three weeks, to start on September 23.