Transgender woman’s death was preventable, mother says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Transgender woman’s death was preventable, mother says

By Press Association
Alice Litman’s family said she’d been waiting to receive gender affirming healthcare for 1,023 days when she died (Family handout/PA)
Alice Litman’s family said she’d been waiting to receive gender affirming healthcare for 1,023 days when she died (Family handout/PA)

The mother of a transgender woman who took her own life has said her death was “preventable with access to the right support”.

Alice Litman, 20, had been waiting to receive gender affirming healthcare for 1,023 days when she died on May 26 2022 in Brighton, the family said, ahead of an inquest into her death.

Ms Litman was referred to the Gender Identity Development Service in 2019 and later the Gender Identity Clinic, because she was going to turn 18 while on the waiting list, the inquest held at Sussex County Cricket Ground in Hove heard.

Alice Litman
Alice Litman took her own life (Family handout/PA)

In a statement read out in court on Monday, her mother Dr Caroline Litman said: “I do not want any other transgender person to face a future with as much despair as Alice did.

“I do not want another parent to live the rest of their life with their child in a jar on the mantlepiece, instead of in their warm embrace.

“I believe Alice’s death was preventable with access to the right support, and that change must happen.”

The court heard Ms Litman first told her sister she felt she was a woman in September 2018.

She went to see a doctor about her gender identity later in 2018.

Dr Litman told the court her daughter had tried to end her life twice previously, and that her daughter had felt as though she was in the wrong body.

Alice Litman
Alice struggled to gain access to support, her family said (Family handout/PA)

Ms Litman, who was originally from Surrey but lived in Brighton, was referred to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and to the Community Mental Health Recovery Service (CMHRS) before she turned 18.

Her mother told the court in a statement: “I did not feel that CAMHS took Alice’s problems seriously enough.

“The CAMHS nursing team effectively acted as gatekeepers, making it very hard for Alice to access support that she clearly needed and would not have received had it not been for intervention from her GP at our insistence.”

She added: “The abrupt cut-off in mental health support when Alice turned 18 also had a real impact on her.

“It did not seem that adult services (CMHRS) took her self-harm history, and the impact of gender-affirming treatment delays on her emotional wellbeing, seriously enough.

“CMHRS’ co-ordination with CAMHS in assessing her needs, in my view, was totally inadequate.

“Alice was suddenly cast out of care because she did not meet the adult threshold for intervention, despite having been identified as needing support the week before.

“The sudden switch between services (and thresholds for support) on the day she turned 18 left her abandoned at a moment when she particularly needed help.”