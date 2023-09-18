Man seriously injured when e-bike used for food deliveries caught fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man seriously injured when e-bike used for food deliveries caught fire

By Press Association
The electric bike blaze in north London was put out by firefighters (London Fire Brigade/PA)
A man believed to be a food delivery rider was seriously injured when his electric bike caught fire while charging in a bedroom.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the victim suffered burns to several parts of his body while trying to tackle the blaze with an extinguisher.

The blaze at a flat in Highgate, north London, on September 12 was put out by firefighters.

An image released by LFB shows a bag used by riders for delivery company Deliveroo attached to the back of the severely damaged bike.

The brigade said the victim was using a charger purchased from an online marketplace just a day earlier.

LFB warned the risk of an e-bike fire is “much greater” if users fail to purchase the correct charger from a reputable seller.

Deputy commissioner Dom Ellis said: “We strongly recommend calling us immediately if there is a fire, but particularly if it involves your e-bike or e-scooter.

“Fires involving lithium batteries, which power these vehicles, can be ferocious, producing jets of flame.

“The blaze is also hot enough to melt through metal. This type of fire produces a highly flammable, explosive and toxic vapour cloud which should never be inhaled. The fire can also be extremely challenging to put out.

“This incident, and the severe injuries sustained by this e-bike owner, highlights why you should never tackle a lithium battery fire. Our advice is to get out and call 999.”

The scene after an e-bike fire in Bow, east London
Most of a shop on Roman Road, Bow, was damaged after an e-bike battery failed (London Fire Brigade/PA)

There have been a spate of e-bike and e-scooter battery fires in the capital in recent weeks, leading to calls for the Government to tighten regulations of the vehicles.

On September 13, most of a shop in Bow, east London, was damaged after an e-bike battery caught fire.

The previous weekend, a total of 80 firefighters responded to two separate fires believed to have been caused by e-bike batteries.

The majority of a third-floor flat was damaged after an e-bike caught fire in Holborn, central London, on September 9, while the following morning a fire spread from an e-bike charging in a garden to a block of flats in Penge, south-east London.

There have been at least 137 e-bike or e-scooter fires in London so far this year, LFB said.

Three people have died and a further 50 were injured in the blazes.

On Monday, the London Assembly Fire, Resilience and Emergency Planning Committee wrote to the Government raising “serious concerns” over the regulation of the vehicles, and called for the Department for Business and Trade to outline what action it is taking to address safety concerns.

Private e-scooters cannot be legally used on roads or pavements in the UK but have become a common sight, particularly in urban areas.

It is legal to ride an e-bike as long as it meets certain requirements.

They must be pedal-assisted and have an electric motor with a maximum power output of 250 watts and that does not propel the bike when it is travelling faster than 15.5mph.

E-bikes are often used by food delivery riders eager to make journeys as quickly as possible as they earn money based on the number of customers they serve.

Mr Ellis said: “We recognise the many benefits e-bikes bring to travel in our city, but the stark reality is that some of these vehicles are proving to be incredibly dangerous, particularly if they have been modified with second-hand products or if batteries are used with the wrong chargers.

“We fear we will continue to see a high level of these fires unless urgent research takes place into the causes of these battery fires.

“Proper regulation is also required to help prevent people unknowingly purchasing dangerous products, such as batteries and conversion kits, from online marketplaces.”

Lesley Rudd, chief executive of the charity Electrical Safety First, said: “Online marketplaces are a hot bed for substandard e-bike chargers, with our own snapshot investigation finding more than 60 that posed a serious risk of fire.

“Incompatible chargers can supply an e-bike battery with too much voltage causing a catastrophic fire and we want to see a ban on universal chargers that risk doing exactly this.

“Until online marketplaces are regulated like our high street stores, fires will continue.”

Deliveroo was approached for a comment.