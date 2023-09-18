Ken Loach shines spotlight on plight of Syrian refugees in new film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Ken Loach shines spotlight on plight of Syrian refugees in new film

By Press Association
Ken Loach on stage (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Ken Loach on stage (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Ken Loach has talked about the “very good people” helping to look after Syrian refugees, which is the subject of his latest film.

The Old Oak is a story of two traumatised communities thrown together when a group of Syrian refugees are housed in a neglected former mining village in the North East of England.

In an interview with the Big Issue magazine, the film director said the story is infused with hope, as common ground is found between a community of refugees fleeing war and a local area decimated by “decades of government neglect”.

He said: “It’s about the struggle of hope to emerge, isn’t it, and the struggle of people to see hope.

“We couldn’t be in a more disastrous situation with civil society collapsing around us, health, education, homelessness, housing, student debt, poverty and hunger used as a weapon, transport collapsing.

“Every aspect of our life is collapsing, with the added danger from climate disaster.

“So, where you find hope in all that is the big question.

“But the hope has to be in people’s determination to resist and our instinct, and I think it is an instinct, for solidarity.”

Ken Loach
Ken Loach with the award for Outstanding British Film for I, Daniel Blake in the press room during the EE British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington (Ian West/PA)

The Old Oak completes a trilogy of films set in the North East, tackling the biggest issues in society, each written by regular collaborator Paul Laverty.

In 2016, the pair shone a spotlight on benefits sanctions and the desperation fuelling the expansion of food banks in I, Daniel Blake.

Two years later, with Loach now into his 80s, Sorry We Missed You highlighted the impact of the gig economy and its effect on workers’ rights.

Loach added: “We felt we needed to tell a third story, centred in the old mining communities.

“Because the whole area was coal mining, shipbuilding and steel, and all the old industry is gone.

“So what are the consequences for ordinary people?

“The consequences are that the old mining communities are left abandoned with nothing.

“So how do we reveal that in a way that also sheds light on the dangerous swing to the right?

“What happened was that groups of refugees from the Syrian war were placed in these old mining areas by the Government without much preparation.

“Now it is much better and there are very good people that help look after refugees from Syria.

“But refugees from a war zone are placed in these desolate communities that were abandoned with little hope – how can they coexist?

“Where can we find hope in all that?

“That was the key question.

“When people who have been through the trauma of war are placed in a community of people who have nothing, where do we find hope?”

The Old Oak is in cinemas from the end of the month.