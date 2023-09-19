Father and two other relatives to face trial next year over Sara Sharif’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Father and two other relatives to face trial next year over Sara Sharif’s death

By Press Association
Sara Sharif was founded dead in Woking, Surrey, on August 10 (Surrey Police/PA)
The father of 10-year-old Sara Sharif and two other relatives will face trial over her death next autumn.

On Tuesday, Urfan Sharif, Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik appeared at the Old Bailey having returned from Pakistan to face charges last week.

All three, who appeared by video link from custody, are charged with murdering Sara and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft KC, set a plea hearing for December 1 and a six-week trial at the Old Bailey from September 2 2024 during the defendants’ brief first Crown Court hearing.

Sharif, 41, Batool, 29, and Malik, 28, spoke only to confirm their identities and dates of birth.

The male defendants were at Belmarsh high security prison in south London and Batool was at Bronzefield jail in Surrey.

Family members of Sara Sharif
Sara Sharif’s stepmother Beinash Batool, uncle Faisal Malik and father Urfan Sharif in the dock at Guildford Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Police had launched an investigation after Sara’s lifeless body was found under a blanket in a bunk bed at her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10.

The day before, the three defendants left the UK for Pakistan with five children.

Last Wednesday, the trio, of Hammond Road in Woking, returned to the UK and were arrested on landing at Gatwick Airport.

At a previous magistrates’ court hearing, the prosecution had outlined the events leading to the charges.

Police had been alerted in a call from Pakistan, which lasted eight minutes and 34 seconds, at 2.47am on August 10.

The defendants’ flight to Pakistan had been booked two days before, on August 8, the court was told.

Officers arrived at the property and found the young girl lying face up and fully clothed under a blanket in a bunk bed in an upstairs room.

She was identified using the DNA of her mother Olga Sharif, who lives in Somerset, and another relative, the court was told previously.

A post-mortem examination later found the youngster had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

The court heard her cause of death remains to be established, but she had “healed fractures” and injuries that “clearly demonstrate” the girl was subjected to “multiple events of violence”.

It is alleged that Sara died as a result of third-party involvement.