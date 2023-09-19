Police officer could not have avoided colliding with teenager, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer could not have avoided colliding with teenager, inquest hears

By Press Association
Kelvin Bainbridge, 19, who died following a police pursuit when he exited the vehicle he was driving and was struck by a Durham Police vehicle in Spennymoor (Family handout/PA)
An officer whose car hit and killed a 19-year-old at the end of a police pursuit could not have avoided the collision, an expert investigator told an inquest.

Disqualified driver Kelvin Bainbridge, who was wanted by the police for burglary, exited his Nissan Primera while it was still moving following a six-minute pursuit through Spennymoor, County Durham, in October 2019.

He stumbled and fell under the front valance of the marked police BMW.

Mr Bainbridge suffered blunt head injuries that were fatal.

An inquest in Crook has heard Mr Bainbridge had attended a hospital scan with his pregnant partner that morning and had found out they were due to have a baby boy.

His mother had also attended the scan and was in the car, screaming at her son to slow down, and to the police to stop the pursuit, prior to the fatal crash.

Expert collision investigator Robin Turner told the inquest on Tuesday that he had studied police in-car video footage as well as detailed technical data recordings of the vehicle’s movements, as the hearing focused on the final seconds before impact.

Mr Turner said Mr Bainbridge appeared to begin exiting the Nissan 1.2 seconds before the collision, and he was fully out of the vehicle around 0.92 seconds before.

The police driver, who was manoeuvring to the side of the Nissan, did apply the brakes before impact but the front of the car went over Mr Bainbridge, who had stumbled.

Mr Turner told the inquest: “He (the police driver) did not have enough time to react to stop this happening.”

Mr Bainbridge’s Nissan collided with a wall, as did the police vehicle after it mounted a kerb, the inquest heard.

The hearing continues.