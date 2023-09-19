Hurricane Nigel to bring ‘increased’ rainfall and winds across the UK on Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hurricane Nigel to bring ‘increased’ rainfall and winds across the UK on Sunday

By Press Association
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain (Niall Carson/PA)
Remnants of Hurricane Nigel will sweep across the UK from the Atlantic later this week to bring more heavy rain in the wake of Hurricane Lee, forecasters have warned.

The tail end of Hurricane Lee has prompted fresh flood warnings in parts of northern England and Wales on Tuesday and Wednesday before it subsides and is replaced by “unsettled weather” from Hurricane Nigel at the weekend.

Grahame Madge, Met Office spokesperson, said: “On Sunday, we will start to see the influence of ex-tropical Hurricane Nigel, which will be offshore in the mid-Atlantic.

“These systems have a long reach, it will increase rainfall rates and also winds to bring unsettled weather to the UK.”

Weather warnings for rain Sep 19-20 2023
(PA Graphics)

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for rain from Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday, adding some homes and businesses could face flooding though it is not anticipated to be “widespread”.

Bus and train services will “probably” be affected by longer journey times, a forecaster added.

Western regions are expected to see between 50mm to 100mm of rainfall, with higher altitude areas such as Snowdonia in Wales potentially seeing up to 200mm.

Mr Madge said: “Although we’ve indicated that there could be flooding associated with the reasonably high levels of rainfall, that’s not something anticipated to be widespread.

“It’s something that may be a consequence of a catchment that suddenly gets more inundated or there are blockages in drainage.”

Forecasters have warned of more heavy rain (Niall Carson/PA)
Forecasters have warned of more heavy rain (Niall Carson/PA)

The showers can be linked to remnants of Hurricane Lee which brought over “moisture” and “higher temperature air” to the UK.

“It’s fair to say that it (Hurricane Lee) has brought more moisture with it, and also higher temperature air,” Mr Magde explained.

“When this air comes across us (the UK) it will deliver more in the way of rainfall than a normal system.”

The yellow warning is not to be compared to the “intense amounts” of rainfall seen over the weekend, when more than 10,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the UK and downpours forced a Butlin’s holiday resort in Minehead, Somerset, and Exeter Airport to close temporarily.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms may hit parts of the UK on Thursday and Friday but the Met Office said they are not expected to be as severe as those on Sunday.