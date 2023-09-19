ITV reporter presents weather on London Eye after accepting Tom Cruise challenge

A news reporter has become the first person to present a weather forecast atop the London Eye after she accepted a daredevil challenge from Tom Cruise.

Sally Williams, an ITV News London reporter, broadcast from 135m (443ft) in the air after asking the Hollywood star to choose a feat for her to perform during a red carpet interview for Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One in June.

Cruise picked the challenge over a second option – presenting the weather while speeding down the River Thames.

Ms Williams was harnessed on top of one of the landmarks pods for 20 minutes at 7am to read the forecast.

It will air on ITV London News at 6pm this evening.

Ms Williams said: “Standing on top of the London Eye was an incredible experience that I’ll cherish forever.

“It was an honour to bring the weather to Londoners from such an iconic location.

“I’m happy to be able to tell Tom, Mission Accomplished!”

Sally Williams was harnessed 135m (443ft) high atop the landmark to deliver the weather forecast (ITV News London/PA)

She joins Sir Mo Farah and Sir Geoff Hurst, becoming the 9th person to stand on top of the London Eye.

Imran Tauqir, general manager of the lastminute.com London Eye, said: “Hats off to Sally, presenting from 443ft above the London skyline is no mean feat.

“We are thrilled to have played a part in making this remarkable first-of-its-kind broadcast happen – but when Tom Cruise himself asks, you just have to deliver.”