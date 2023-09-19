Irish president suggests climate changes ‘not as simple’ as giving up meat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish president suggests climate changes ‘not as simple’ as giving up meat

By Press Association
President Michael D Higgins meets competitors L-R James Gorry and John Kelly at the horse section during the National Ploughing Championships (Niall Carson/PA)
President of Ireland Michael D Higgins has suggested that making the climate changes necessary was not as simple as not eating meat.

He was speaking after giving a speech at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska in Co Laois, in which he regularly highlighted the importance of food security.

“I’ve always eaten quite a lot of fish, for example,” he told reporters.

“Remember, in the speech, I have said everybody is going to have to change.”

He said that some people, who are under great pressure financially as a result of inflation, have become accustomed to “a cheap food policy where you have artificially reduced prices”.

He continued: “But in the same way I think people will be adjusting their own diets, but I don’t simplify it like that, it isn’t as simple as that.

“I think people are making choices that are responsible but there is no doubt whatsoever that we’re going to see big changes in diet.”

National Ploughing Championships 2023
Michael D Higgins speaks to the media about climate change during the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)

His comments come after the Environmental Protection Agency deleted a social media post that had encouraged people to cut down on eating meat, prompting the Irish Farmers’ Association to raise concerns.

It said it removed the tweet so that it could not be misinterpreted in what it said was a “complex” issue.

During his speech to attendees of the ploughing, Mr Higgins said that feeding the planet needed to be done in a sustainable way, but said that addressing the issue was made difficult as people spoke about food “in different siloes”.

He said that falling prices of fresh horticultural produce has “squeezed primary food producers’ margins”, made worse by inflation.

“We must put an end to the destructive practice of low-cost retail.”