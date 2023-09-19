EE blocks more than 280 million spam texts in two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EE blocks more than 280 million spam texts in two years

By Press Association
A further 105 million international scam calls have been blocked since last year, the mobile operator said (PA)
More than 280 million spam texts have been blocked from reaching EE, BT and Plusnet customers since 2021, and a further 105 million international scam calls have been blocked since last year, the mobile network has said.

In the wake of the influx of attempted scams, EE has announced plans to roll out more advanced technology across its network to help keep customers safe.

The mobile operator said that over the coming weeks and months, it will start rolling out several new tools, including new AI technology that will work to identify and clearly label scam calls.

It will also expand a blocking system to root out messages which use special characters to avoid existing scam detection and update existing AI tech to help detect the common “Hi Mum, Hi Dad” scam messages.

The company blocks spam text messages by analysing patterns of content as they reach the EE network, while using its AI systems to find scam calls from international locations that pose as being UK-based numbers in order to look more legitimate – with the aim of fraudulently acquiring personal information from the people they target.

Jonny Bunt, director of regulatory affairs for consumer division at EE’s parent company the BT Group, said: “The number of scams we’re managing to block on our network while impressive, is alarming at the same time.

“With the planned updates to our network technology, and through closely working with Ofcom, we’re helping take the fight to the scammers and target the most common tactics and trends to keep our customers safe.

“We’re now also calling on the wider industry to increase their investment in technology to help block scams from reaching consumers and ensure bad actors are no longer able to profit from innocent, honest people answering a call from a trusted number or a believable-looking message.”

As part of its scam prevention update, EE also said it is launching a new customer identification scheme throughout its retail stores in the UK which will carry out ID checks using in-store tablets or a customer’s mobile number combined with biometric verification to register new customers in order to prevent numbers being provided to scammers.