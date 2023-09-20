Police officer charged with murder of Chris Kaba

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police officer charged with murder of Chris Kaba

By Press Association
Chris Kaba died when he was shot by a police officer in south London in September last year. (PA)
The Metropolitan Police officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba has been charged with murder, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Mr Kaba, 24, died when he was shot through the windscreen of the Audi that he was driving in Streatham Hill, south London on September 6 last year.

The officer, who has only been identified as NX121, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Rosemary Ainslie from the CPS said: “Following a thorough review of the evidence provided by the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct), the CPS has authorised a charge of murder against a Metropolitan Police officer following the death of Chris Kaba.

“Mr Kaba died on September 6 2022 after he was struck by a single bullet in Streatham Hill, south London.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the officer are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Chris Kaba’s cousin Jefferson Bosela, centre, alongside Chris’s parents Prosper Kaba (left) and Helen Lumuanganu. (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Kaba’s family welcomed the charging decision and said they hope any trial can take place “without delay”.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Helen Millichap said: “We have fully supported the IOPC investigation as it has worked to establish the facts.

“Today’s announcement is a significant and serious development. We must now allow the court process to run its course so it would not be appropriate for me to say more at this stage.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this case.”

Mr Kaba was followed by an unmarked police car with no lights or sirens on the day he died, while he was driving an Audi that did not belong to him.

He drove into Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, which was blocked by a marked patrol car, and the marksman fired once through the windscreen, hitting him in the head.

It is rare for police officers to be charged with murder or manslaughter.

According to the charity Inquest, since 1990 there have been 1,869 deaths in or following police custody in England and Wales.

Of those there have been 12 cases where an officer has been charged with murder or manslaughter.

There has only been one conviction of a police officer in that time – West Mercia Police Constable Benjamin Monk who was jailed in 2021 for the manslaughter of former footballer Dalian Atkinson.

Mr Atkinson was tasered to the ground and kicked in the head in 2016.