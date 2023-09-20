Legacy Act has sparked 16 legal challenges so far, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Legacy Act has sparked 16 legal challenges so far, court told

By Press Association
The family and legal representatives of victims attended the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
The family and legal representatives of victims attended the hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sixteen legal challenges have been lodged so far against the UK Government’s controversial new laws to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles, a court has heard.

The families of a number of victims gathered at Belfast’s Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday as a brief review of the cases took place in the High Court.

Representatives for the victims said the hearing was the first step in their battle to oppose the new legislation.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act received royal assent on Monday despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish Government.

The most controversial aspects of the laws include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

It will also halt future civil cases and inquests.

Raymond McCord
Campaigner Raymond McCord, left, speaks to the media outside the Royal Courts of Justice (Liam McBurney/PA)

Legal firms Madden & Finucane, KRW Law, O Muirigh Solicitors, Phoenix Law and victims campaigner Raymond McCord are among those who have already announced legal action over the legislation.

Some of the actions challenge the ending of Troubles inquest proceedings and civil cases.

The court was told there have been 16 judicial review applications so far, involving victims’ cases ranging from 1971 through to the mid-1990s.

Mr Justice Colton said: “It is quite clear there is a degree of overlap in those applications so as a first step I would like all the applicants’ solicitors to address or identify what case or cases they say should proceed.

“There is absolutely no benefit to anybody in multiple cases arguing exactly the same point.

“Having done that, I would encourage all of you to liaise with each other to see whether or not it would be possible to identify core cases to proceed.

“That may not be possible and I may have to direct. I don’t want to do that because no doubt all the applicants in this case have a genuine interest.

“I can assure everybody that all legal arguments will be considered by the court.

“What I want to do is to do so as expeditiously as possible.”

Mr Justice Colton said he will hold a further review hearing on September 28.

Speaking outside court, Martina Dillon, who been waiting for an inquest into the death of her husband Seamus, who was shot and killed in 1997, claimed the Government has proven it does not care about victims.

She said: “We are here for the long-run, we will fight on, no matter how long it takes. We will not give up.

“We are hopeful the courts will stand by us. All we are asking for is justice.”

Grainne Teggart, from Amnesty International, called on the Irish Government to launch an inter-state case against the UK Government over the Legacy Act.

She said: “Today is step one in the fight back against this Act.

“We are encouraged that the court seems to be taking a pragmatic approach on how to deal with these cases.

“We will return next week for the next step in this process.”

Legacy legislation
The Royal Courts of Justice heard a brief review of the cases on Wednesday (Liam McBurney/PA)

“We call on the Irish Government to swiftly decide to take an inter-state case and lodge those proceedings.”

Gavin Booth from Phoenix Law, which represents some of the victims, said the families had attended court to show their commitment to opposing the legislation.

He added: “For us, this Bill is not only unlawful but it is also immoral and it is now time for the courts to step in where Government has failed.”

Mr Booth said he hopes the High Court will rule on the matter before Christmas.

Campaigner Raymond McCord, whose son was murdered by loyalists in 1997, said the human rights of victims are being breached.

He said: “We are here to challenge the British Government’s Legacy Bill through the courts.

“Three-hundred or so people (in Parliament) decided that victims’ human rights are going to be breached.

“We were left with no option, we have to take it to the courts.

“We never dreamt that we would have to fight the state as well as the system to get justice for my son.”