Student wins disability badge breakthrough in hometown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Student wins disability badge breakthrough in hometown

By Press Association
Student Sam Vestey believes the wheelchair icon featured on blue badges and disabled parking bays is outdated and has launched an alternative logo (National Star/PA)
Student Sam Vestey believes the wheelchair icon featured on blue badges and disabled parking bays is outdated and has launched an alternative logo (National Star/PA)

A student who is campaigning to make the familiar blue badge more inclusive to those with non-visible disabilities has won a breakthrough in his hometown.

Sam Vestey, 21, believes the wheelchair icon featured on blue badges and disabled parking bays is outdated and has launched an alternative logo.

It shows two able-bodied people with a third person in a wheelchair and the wording “Some disabilities are visible. Some are not. Take care of each other”.

Now Cheltenham Borough Council, Cheltenham BID, Cheltenham Chamber of Commerce, Visit Cheltenham and The Cheltenham Trust are backing his campaign.

Sam Vestey is campaigning to make the disabled blue badge more inclusive (National Star/PA)
Sam Vestey is campaigning to make the disabled blue badge more inclusive (National Star/PA)

A thousand A5 window stickers have been printed and those championing the campaign will encourage businesses and organisations to display them.

Mr Vestey, who lives in Bishop’s Cleeve, Gloucestershire, has a chromosomal condition called DiGeorge Syndrome and survived a pineoblastoma brain tumour as a child.

He and his family have often been challenged when using disabled parking spaces and he does not want others to have to go through similar experiences.

“Just because people can’t see my disability, they don’t understand how much pain I am in and how fatigued I get,” said Mr Vestey, who attends National Star College in Ullenwood, near Cheltenham.

“That’s why I have a disabled badge.”

Heath Gunter, chief executive of Cheltenham BID, said: “We are proud to support Sam’s campaign. We believe that everyone should be able to access our town centre, regardless of their disability.

“The current logo does not represent the diversity of disabilities, and we are committed to working with Sam to change that.”

The window stickers also include a QR code linking to a new page on the Visit Cheltenham website which will focus on accessibility.

Typecraft, based in Longhill, Cheltenham, which has already supported Mr Vestey’s campaign, is continuing by helping with the redesign and printing of the window stickers.

The groups hope that, following the Cheltenham launch, Mr Vestey’s campaign can be rolled out across Gloucestershire.

“Only a small percentage of people with disabilities use a wheelchair,” said Mr Vestey.

“That means this logo isn’t relevant for the other 93% of people with disabilities. It’s time for a change and I’m proud that my hometown is leading the way.”

Hidden disabilities
Sam Vestey said he and his family have often been challenged when using disabled facilities (National Star/PA)

Cheltenham Conservative MP Alex Chalk, who is Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, has praised the campaign.

“I know from my meetings with Sam that he is an incredibly powerful champion for the hidden disability community,” said Mr Chalk.

“Sam has used his upsetting experience of being challenged about his eligibility to use disabled facilities to raise awareness and to help improve public understanding of the challenges those with hidden disabilities face.

“Cheltenham is a welcoming and inclusive town and Sam’s stickers will ensure that all people – regardless of their disability – will feel welcomed and supported in Cheltenham.”