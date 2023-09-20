Law Society criticises Legacy Act as ‘attack on rule of law’ ahead of conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Law Society criticises Legacy Act as ‘attack on rule of law’ ahead of conference

By Press Association
The Royal Courts of Justice where the High Court and the Court of Appeal sit in Belfast, Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
The representative body for solicitors in Northern Ireland has voiced its opposition to new legislation aimed at addressing the legacy of the past as an “attack on the rule of law”.

Legal professionals and groups representing those bereaved and impacted by the Troubles will be brought together at the Law Society’s annual conference in Belfast later this month to discuss the legacy act and legal challenges.

On Wednesday, the High Court in Belfast heard that 16 legal challenges have been lodged so far against the UK Government’s controversial new laws.

Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act
(left to right) Grainne Teggart, deputy director of Amnesty International in Northern Ireland, with Martina Dillon, wife of Seamus Dillon, (unknown), sisters Lynda and Isobel McManus, daughter’s James McManus, Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law, and Peter McCarthy walking to the Royal Courts of Justice (Liam McBurney/PA)

The hearing came just days after the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act received royal assent on Monday despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish Government.

The act will include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

It will also halt future civil cases and inquests.

The Law Society said its annual conference this year will focus on the act, adding the organisation has been a “strong and vocal critic of this legislation from its inception and throughout its passage through Parliament”.

Brian Archer, president of the Law Society of Northern Ireland, blasted the measures as an “attack on the rule of law”.

“Our concerns include that the act will bring to an end all civil actions emanating from the conflict in Northern Ireland in respect of proceedings issued after May 17 2022 and will stop any legacy inquests that have not reached an advanced stage by May 29 2024,” he said.

“These measures are an attack on the rule of law.

“The view of the Law Society is that the legislation is incompatible with the obligations imposed on the UK by the European Convention on Human Rights as incorporated by the Human Rights Act 1998.”

Mr Archer added: “The society remains committed to championing the rule of law and access to justice and has convened this conference to allow the legal profession, victims’ groups, and other interested organisations an opportunity to discuss our response to the legislation.

“This may include legal challenges to the legislation by way of judicial review.

“It is vitally important that the voice of our profession is heard, and we must seize this opportunity to speak truth to power.”