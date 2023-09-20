Dog named Carmen is latest to join Winnie the Pooh in the Hundred Acre Wood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Dog named Carmen is latest to join Winnie the Pooh in the Hundred Acre Wood

By Press Association
Christopher Robin meets Carmen in Winnie The Pooh: Tales From The Forest (Mark Burgess/Trustees of The Pooh Properties/Trustees of The Shepard Trust/PA)
Christopher Robin meets Carmen in Winnie The Pooh: Tales From The Forest (Mark Burgess/Trustees of The Pooh Properties/Trustees of The Shepard Trust/PA)

A dog called Carmen is the latest animal character based on a toy to join Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin in the book series based on AA Milne’s work.

Author Jane Riordan was inspired to introduce the animal to the Hundred Acre Wood after discovering that the author of the children’s classics, Milne, had taken a toy dog mascot called Carmen with him when he served in the First World War.

She said the wife of the creator of the fictional teddy bear, Dorothy “Daphne” Milne, wrote in the Sunday Express in 1966 that: “(Alan Alexander) was saved from the (Battle of the) Somme by trench fever. He wrote to say that Carmen had found a French germ in the trench and blown it on to him.

“Four years after that (our son) Christopher Robin was born.”

Rabbit, Carmen, Christopher Robin, Pooh and Piglet eat blackberries
Illustrations by Mark Burgess of Rabbit, Carmen, Christopher Robin, Pooh and Piglet (Trustees of The Pooh Properties/Trustees of The Shepard Trust/PA)

The new collection Winnie The Pooh: Tales From The Forest sees the character Christopher, who was inspired by Milne’s son, go on adventures in seven new stories set after 1926’s Winnie The Pooh and 1928’s The House At Pooh Corner.

Riordan said: “It was fascinating to discover the little-known story told by Daphne Milne about AA Milne taking a small toy dog called Carmen with him when he served in the First World War.

“AA Milne even attributed his survival of the First World War to Carmen, so it felt appropriate to give this brave little dog a place alongside Christopher Robin and friends in our new story collection, Winnie The Pooh: Tales From The Forest.

“We feel she’s earned her right to enjoy the peace of the forest just like all the readers who have been delighted by the Winnie the Pooh stories over the years.”

The characters will have adventures in places such as Poohsticks Bridge and Eeyore’s Gloomy Place, as well as real-world locations including the British Museum and the Tower of London.

Riordan has previously been involved in Winnie The Pooh: Once There Was A Bear – Timeless Tales Inspired By Milne’s Classic Stories About The Nation’s Favourite Bear, as well as Winnie The Pooh Meets the Queen, and the recently published Winnie The Pooh Meets The King, celebrating the coronation.

Carmen sleeping. (Illustrations by Mark Burgess copyright © 2023 The Trustees of The Pooh Properties and The Trustees of The Shepard Trust)
An illustration by Mark Burgess of Carmen sleeping (Trustees of The Pooh Properties/Trustees of The Shepard Trust/PA)

Beloved literary character Winnie the Pooh appeared during the Coronation Concert festivities at Windsor Castle earlier this year.

Illustrator Mark Burgess – who has previously been involved in other Pooh books – has drawn Carmen in the style of artist EH Shepard’s original depictions.

Cally Poplak, executive publisher at Farshore, said: “Pooh and friends are as much a part of childhood now as they were almost a century ago – they remain wonderful stories to share aloud with children and to inspire a love of reading.

“So, as we look forward to celebrating the centenary in 2026, Farshore is delighted to be publishing this utterly charming new collection of adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood by Jane Riordan and Mark Burgess, who have truly captured the magic of the original stories by AA Milne and EH Shepard.’

Winnie The Pooh: Tales From The Forest written by Riordan and illustrated by Burgess will be published by Farshore on September 28.