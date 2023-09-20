Two-thirds say nuclear weapons make UK safer as support rises to Cold War levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two-thirds say nuclear weapons make UK safer as support rises to Cold War levels

By Press Association
An unarmed Trident nuclear missile is fired from HMS Vigilant during a training exercise (Lockheed Martin/PA)
Support for Britain’s nuclear deterrent has returned to levels last seen during the Cold War, a survey of public opinion has found.

Almost two-thirds of people told the latest edition of the British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey that having its own nuclear weapons made Britain a safer place to live.

This was more than the 60% that said the same thing in 1983, when the election of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher saw tensions with the Soviet Union reach heights not seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis two decades earlier.

By 1994, three years after the end of the Cold War, just 45% of people said Britain’s nuclear weapons made the country safer, while 37% said the opposite.

But in the most recent BSA survey, published on Thursday, 65% told the National Centre for Social Research that nuclear weapons made Britain safer.

The figures come against the background of the invasion of Ukraine and renewed geopolitical tensions with Russia and China, both nuclear-armed powers.

The weapons engineer officer’s tactical trigger, that would be used in the final stage of a nuclear missile launch, on board nuclear submarine HMS Vigilant (Danny Lawson/PA)

However, the BSA survey suggested reduced concern about nuclear power stations could also have played a role in calming worries about nuclear weapons, with those who think civil nuclear power poses a risk are more likely to say nuclear weapons make Britain less safe.

Labour supporters were also more likely to say nuclear weapons made Britain less safe, with 33% expressing that view, but 60% of the party’s backers said they made the country safer.

Conservative supporters were more united on nuclear questions, with 87% saying Britain is safer for having its own nuclear deterrent.

CND protest
Support for unilateral disarmament remains low and has fallen since the end of the Cold War (John Stillwell/PA)

Support for unilateral nuclear disarmament has decreased since the end of the Cold War, with 23% backing the policy now compared to 28% in 1990.

Over the same period, support for multilateral disarmament fell from 69% to 56%.

On defence more broadly, 42% said they would like to see more spending on the military compared to 18% saying they would like to see less.

This was a reversal of the position during the 1980s and 1990s when the public backed reductions in defence spending.

In 1990, almost half the public supported defence cuts, while just 8% wanted increases.