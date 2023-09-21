Medals of First World War flying ace to be auctioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Medals of First World War flying ace to be auctioned

By Press Association
The medals have an estimate of between £15,000 and £18,000 (Noonans/PA)
Medals awarded to a First World War flying ace are to be auctioned off next month.

They were awarded to Captain Solomon Clifford Joseph of the Royal Naval Air Service (RNAS) and Royal Air Force (RAF) in the final months of the war in 1918.

His medals – a Distinguished Flying Cross, second award bar, an American First World War Victory Medal and a British War Medal – are being sold by a private collector by Noonans Mayfair on October 13, with an estimate of between £15,000 and £18,000.

Cpt Joseph was the highest-scoring Jewish ace of the conflict and the only one to hail from Birmingham, with at least 13 aerial victories attributed to him.

Mark Quayle, medal specialist and associate director of Noonans, said: “Joseph was a ‘gung-ho’ pilot whose aggressive flying style and skill accounted for at least 13 aerial victories over the Western Front between May and October 1918.

“He was no stranger to taking risks, and was wounded in aerial combat, and nearly shot down on many occasions.”

Cpt Joseph was born to a fine art dealer in Birmingham in April 1893, living on Speedwell Road in Edgbaston.

Joining the RNAS – the predecessor to the RAF – in August 1917, he trained at Crystal Palace and Vendome in France.

He was posted to Dunkirk on February 16 1918, and flew Sopwith Camels from various bases until November 28 1918, after the war had concluded.

Captain Solomon Clifford Joseph (Noonans/PA)
His Distinguished Flying Cross – one of around 65 to be issued during the conflict – came in September 1918, with the London Gazette stating: “A gallant pilot who has accounted for eight enemy aircraft within the past four months.

“On many occasions the enemy were numerically superior to Lieutenant Joseph’s patrol, but this did not prevent his attaining success.”

His second award bar came less than two months later.

The London Gazette said: “A very gallant and skilful officer.

“He led his formation under a large force of enemy aircraft with a view to inducing them to descend to attack him.”

Following the war, Cpt Joseph began a manufacturing career in his home city, where he died in March 1966.

Bidding information can be found on the Noonans website.