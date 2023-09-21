Queen takes on French president’s wife in game of table tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Queen takes on French president’s wife in game of table tennis

By Press Association
The Queen plays table tennis next to the King (Hannah McKay/PA)
The Queen plays table tennis next to the King (Hannah McKay/PA)

﻿The Queen has shown her competitive side by taking on Brigitte Macron, the French president’s wife, at a game of table tennis.

Camilla was invited to pick up a bat while visiting a community centre in Saint-Denis, northern Paris, on Thursday as the King met sports stars such as former Chelsea footballer Didier Drogba and French rugby prop Demba Bamba.

It came on the second day of the couple’s state visit to France, which is hosting the Rugby World Cup.

Charles laughed as his wife practised hitting the ball before the Queen challenged Mrs Macron to a game.

The Queen plays table tennis with Brigitte Macron
The Queen plays table tennis with Brigitte Macron (Hannah McKay/PA)

The wife of Emmanuel Macron appeared to get the better of Camilla as they played for a few minutes in a well-spirited match.

The Queen hit the ball into the net several times and joked with Mrs Macron about the game.

Charles chatted with Bamba and Welsh rugby player Dan Biggar, who said the King’s visit has given France a lift.

Bamba added: “Everyone in France is enjoying the World Cup at the minute, so it’s great to have this visit now.”

The Queen and Brigitte Macron meet young athletes in Saint-Denis
The Queen and Brigitte Macron meet young athletes in Saint-Denis (Hannah McKay/PA)

Camilla and Mrs Macron then joined a group of children in an inflatable boxing ring, where she hugged a few of them, before they all posed for a picture.

The Queen encouraged the children to “say cheese”, before adding “fromage”.

Charles later visited a nearby coffee shop to speak with representatives from Objectif Emploi, which helps vulnerable young people find work.

He greeted Parisian well-wishers who had waited in the rain for him.

The King speaks to Welsh rugby player Dan Biggar
The King speaks to Welsh rugby player Dan Biggar (right) (Hannah McKay/PA)

However, two people were escorted away by police officers after shouting as the King walked around the town square.

Charles was then met by Qatari businessman Nasser Al Khelaifi, president of football club Paris St Germain (PSG), who presented the King a shirt reading “Charles” and the number three on the back.

PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe also shook hands and briefly spoke to the King.

Meanwhile, the Queen had peeled off to hear the stories of “brave” domestic abuse victims in a nearby town hall who she acknowledged had “been through hell”.

As they sat down, Camilla looked around for Mrs Macron before saying: “Oh, there she is. You are right behind me as usual.”