In Pictures: King delivers historic address to French senate

The King has pledged to do whatever he can to strengthen the “indispensable relationship” between the UK and France in a historic address to the nation’s senate.

Charles became the only British monarch ever to speak from the French senate chamber on the second day of his state visit to Paris and Bordeaux.

In a speech delivered in English and French, the King told of the “friendship and warm familiarity” between the two countries, as well as the unity on issues such as climate change and foreign military aggression.

The King addresses parliamentarians in the Senate Chamber, at Luxembourg Palace in Paris (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The King, watched by the President of the Senate, Mr Gerard Larcher, and the President of the National Assembly, Mrs Yael Braun-Pivet, signing the visitors book (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Meanwhile, the Queen and Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, launched a new Franco-British literary prize at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France.

Queen Camilla makes a speech during her visit to the Bibliotheque nationale de France in Paris (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Queen speaks with Celia Imrie during the launch of a new UK-France literary prize, the Entente Litteraire Prize (Chris Jackson/PA)

Brigitte Macron smiles as she holds an Asterix page during a visit to the Bibliotheque nationale de France (Chris Jackson/PA)

(Chris Jackson/PA)

The Queen played table tennis next to the King and Brigitte Macron, during a visit to a local youth sports association in Saint-Denis (Hannah McKay/PA)

(Hannah McKay/PA)

The Queen and Brigitte Macron posed with young athletes (Hannah McKay/PA)

The King took part in arts and crafts with the Mayor of Aubervilliers, Karine Franclet (left), and students (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles and Camilla also paid a visit to the central Paris Flower Market (Daniel Leal/PA)