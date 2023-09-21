Permanent memorial unveiled to remember thousands of organ and tissue donors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Permanent memorial unveiled to remember thousands of organ and tissue donors

By Press Association
The memorial to organ and tissue donors was unveiled on Friday (NHS Blood and Transplant/PA)
A new monument dedicated to thousands of organ and tissue donors has been unveiled in London.

The permanent plaque was unveiled by the Duke of Gloucester at the Cloister Garden of the Museum of the Order of St John in Clerkenwell on Friday, with Monday marking the start of Organ Donation Week to raise awareness of the need for organ donors.

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said that in the last decade around 15,000 people have donated their organs in the UK, with around two-thirds of families going on to collect an Order of St John award – which recognises their donation – on their relative’s behalf.

Nick Hodges’ son, Bodie, died aged 10 months after choking while eating in 2012. The donation of his organs saved the lives of four children.

Mr Hodges, 47, from Whetstone near Leicester, attended the unveiling of the memorial, having been one of the first to receive the Order of St John award given to organ donors’ families on September 18 2013.

Nick Hodges with his son, Bodie, who died in 2012 (NHS Blood and Transplant/PA)
He said: “I have always felt so much pride at Bodie’s donation. Knowing that he has made a difference to other children’s lives, knowing he has saved and improved lives, just gives us a great amount of pride on his behalf.

“In his short life he has made a difference to others, he has given those children and their families and communities hope.

“Knowing what it is like being a grieving parent, hopefully this has also prevented some families from having to go through what we had to go through as a result of Bodie dying.

“It’s 10 years ago now, but on hearing Bodie was getting an award, I do remember an absolute wave of pride – knowing that he’d achieved this and been recognised for what he’d done.

“I considered it a very prestigious award and knowing he was one of the first people to get it, was just a really good feeling at a time when we were going through so much grief and a lot of negativity.

“I love the fact that there is now a memorial, somewhere where we can go in our capital city, in a historic and quiet corner of London and actually feel that little bit closer to Bodie again, knowing he is one of the original recipients of this award.”

Anyone can register to donate their organs, but their decision must be confirmed on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

The parents of children who die are able to give consent for their organs to be donated.

Nick and Donna Hodges at the unveiling of the memorial (NHS Blood and Transplant/PA)
It is estimated that more than 60,000 people are alive today in the UK thanks to organ donations, but thousands more are still waiting.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation at NHSBT, said: “Organ donors give the ultimate gift of life to people they will never know and it is important we recognise the difference this makes to the lives of recipients.

“Without people being willing to donate their organs, no organ transplants would be possible.

“We’re very proud to have worked with the Order of St John for 10 years to honour so many organ donors and it is wonderful to unveil a tribute to all organ and tissue donors at the heart of our capital.

“We hope everyone … will be inspired to confirm their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register to help save more lives.”