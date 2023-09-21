William reveals challenge of dealing with grief in air ambulance charity booklet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William reveals challenge of dealing with grief in air ambulance charity booklet

By Press Association
William has written the foreword for London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s new resource (Cameron Smith/PA)
William has written the foreword for London's Air Ambulance Charity's new resource (Cameron Smith/PA)

The Prince of Wales has written about the difficulties of dealing with the sudden loss of a loved one despite the passing of time in a new booklet designed to help grieving families.

William, whose mother Diana, Princess of Wales, died tragically in a car crash nearly 30 years ago when he was just a teenager, penned the foreword for a moving bereavement resource compiled by London’s Air Ambulance Charity.

The heir to throne, who is patron of the organisation, said he hoped the booklet would provide some “comfort and support”.

The Prince of Wales has written the foreword for the new bereavement booklet by the London’s Air Ambulance Charity (LAAC/PA)

He told the bereaved who might be reading it and “whose world is now very different” that his thoughts were with them.

“No two experiences of bereavement are ever the same. The sudden and often unexpected loss of a loved one can be profoundly difficult to process, even with the passing of time,” the prince wrote.

The free 85-page booklet features 12 heart-rending tributes to lost loved ones from their families who recounted their experiences, and William thanked them for sharing their “most precious of memories”.

Among those featured are Saffie-Rose Roussos, the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing, and 17-year-old Shaquan Sammy-Plummer, who was killed after being knifed in the chest while being chased down the street in London in 2015.

The Duke of Cambridge attends Air Ambulance gala
William with consultants and paramedics at London’s Air Ambulance Charity gala (Chris Jackson/PA)

William added: “Some solace can be found through the sharing of experience.

“The families who have contributed to this booklet have shared the most precious of memories, thoughts, and feelings.

“I would like to thank them for opening up and allowing us into their very personal journey.

“I hope that this booklet will provide some comfort and support, and that you might find it useful.

“For those reading this who are bereaved, and whose world is now very different, my thoughts are with you.”

The charity said on its website: “We are so thankful to HRH The Prince of Wales for this personal and insightful contribution.”

William worked as a helicopter pilot with both East Anglian Air Ambulance and RAF Search and Rescue.

The booklet will be offered free to anyone who might benefit from it, at a time that is right for them either as an individual, a family, a friend or a professional, the charity said.

London’s Air Ambulance is the only helicopter emergency medical service caring for the 10 million people who live, work and travel in London every day.

William's foreword
William’s message in the London’s Air Ambulance Charity booklet (LAAC/PA)

Founded in 1989, it has treated more than 45,000 critically injured people and attended most major incidents in London including the July 7 bombings, the Grenfell Tower fire and London Bridge terror incident.

It costs around £10 million a year to deliver the service, 96% of which comes from public donations.

The charity also employs two dedicated patient liaison nurses to provide support to bereaved families beyond frontline care

Dr Anna Dobbie, lead clinician for the LAA, said: “This booklet allows us to extend the care we offer these patients beyond the ‘roadside’ to try and support their families who have to navigate through the unimaginable pain of losing a loved one suddenly and unexpectedly.”