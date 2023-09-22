What the papers say – September 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – September 22

By Press Association
What the papers say
What the papers say (PA)

The economy and reported plans for A-level reform are among the topics leading the nation’s papers at the end of the working week.

The Daily Telegraph carries comment from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who says tax cuts before the Autumn Statement in November are “virtually impossible”.

Mr Hunt also features on the front of the Daily Express, which leads with him saying the “tide is turning” on the cost-of-living crisis.

Meanwhile, the i says chief economists believe interest rates have hit their peak.

Elsewhere, The Times reports Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is drawing up plans to establish a new style of British Baccalaureate in which pupils would study more subjects after the age of 16.

Environmental campaigners are planning legal challenges to thwart Mr Sunak’s watering down of net zero pledges, according to The Guardian.

Staying with politics, the Daily Mail leads with Sir Keir Starmer saying on video he did not want to diverge from EU rules.

The Sun says the BBC is investigating a claim that Russell Brand flashed a woman before laughing about it on his radio show.

Metro leads with the heart-warming story of an eight-year-old girl who has been spared from taking life-long drugs to stop her body rejecting her kidney transplant thanks to a UK-first treatment.

The Daily Mirror reports a beautician has been charged with spying for Russia.

And the Daily Star dedicates its front page to a campaign to save Spam.