Former Met Police officer to face misconduct in public office charges

A former Metropolitan Police constable is due in court following an investigation by a watchdog into an allegation he abused his position for a sexual purpose.

Daniel Humphreys, 37, is charged with two counts of misconduct in public office and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Monday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

It launched its investigation in April 2022 after receiving a mandatory referral from the Met.

“In December 2022 we completed our investigation and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges,” an IOPC spokesperson said.

Humphreys was based at the force’s central north command, the police watchdog said.

The Met Police have been approached for comment.