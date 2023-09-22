Oldest gorilla in UK celebrates her 60th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oldest gorilla in UK celebrates her 60th birthday

By Press Association
Delilah the gorilla is celebrating her 60th birthday at Belfast Zoo (Belfast Zoo/PA)
The oldest gorilla in the UK is celebrating her 60th birthday at Belfast Zoo.

Delilah, who has been at the zoo for more than 30 years, shot to fame in the 1970s when she starred in the BBC show Animal Magic with Johnny Morris.

Delilah was part of the first gorilla group at Belfast Zoo when she arrived in the city in 1992.

Zoo keeper Simon Beasley said: “Delilah is turning 60 and is the second oldest in Europe.

“She has been with us at Belfast for the past 31 years and still has a lot of character despite her advanced age for a gorilla.

“Delilah is a dream animal to work with and will engage with the keepers and enjoys when you talk to her during her breakfast in the morning.”

Due to her advanced age, Delilah enjoys lots of additional support from her keepers.

Zoo keeper Demi Cummings said: “Delilah is a real character within the troop and has been an absolute pleasure to work with here at Belfast Zoo.

“Delilah receives a special diet of root vegetables and a milky drink with added supplements to ease her aches and pains.

“She has also lost some of her teeth and, therefore, receives extra food which has been carefully steamed.”

Belfast Zoo is in the north of the city (Belfast Zoo/PA)

Delilah lives with the rest of the gorilla troop, including silverback Gugas, Kwanza, Kamili, Namoki, Baako, Olivia and Kofi.

Ms Cummings added: “Delilah has been a loving grandparent figure within the group.

“She is often seen engaging and playing with the youngest gorilla, two-year-old Kofi.

“These animals are incredibly social, and every member of the troop plays an important role in the family dynamic.”

Western lowland gorillas are a highly endangered great ape species found in the rainforests of West Africa.

Recent estimates show fewer than 200,000 gorillas remain in the wild today.

Zoo manager Alyn Cairns said: “Western lowland gorillas are in serious decline due to destruction of their habitats, poaching and disease.

“Belfast Zoo is part of a collaborative breeding programme, and we play an important role in gorilla conservation.

“It is a credit to the care provided by keepers at Belfast Zoo that while being the oldest gorilla in the UK and second oldest in Europe, Delilah is fit and healthy.

“We take pride in our responsible approach to animal care to ensure the continued excellence and best practice towards the welfare of all the zoo’s animals.”