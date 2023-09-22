Court of Appeal overturns ruling on length of estranged couple’s marriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Court of Appeal overturns ruling on length of estranged couple’s marriage

By Press Association
Angela Jilina said the judgment represented a ‘complete reversal’ of the High Court’s previous ruling (James Manning/PA)
Angela Jilina said the judgment represented a ‘complete reversal’ of the High Court’s previous ruling (James Manning/PA)

A nursing graduate is “delighted” after the Court of Appeal overturned a ruling over the length of her marriage to her estranged husband.

Angela Jilina and Walid Abu-Zalaf were previously embroiled in a High Court dispute over when their marriage broke down.

Ms Jilina, who has recently completed a master’s degree in nursing, said the marriage broke down in 2020 while Mr Abu-Zalaf, editor of Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds, said it broke down in 2013.

Walid Abu-Zalaf
A judge previously ruled in favour of Walid Abu-Zalaf (James Manning/PA)

Lawyers told Mr Justice Mostyn at a hearing last year that his ruling would affect how much Ms Jilina walked away with under a prenuptial agreement – and indicated that hundreds of thousands of pounds were at stake.

The judge ruled in favour of Mr Abu-Zalaf and said the evidence came “nowhere near to demonstrating” that findings made about the state of the marriage, when the decree nisi was granted in 2013, were wrong.

“The evidence shows that the parties had a highly defective marriage which was rightly put out of its misery by the making of decree nisi,” Mr Justice Mostyn said.

But Ms Jilina brought a bid to challenge this decision to the Court of Appeal in May and on Friday, three judges granted her appeal.

Lady Justice King, sitting with Lord Justice Moylan and Lord Justice Peter Jackson, said: “Once there was a finding of a reconciliation, and for such a lengthy duration … the proper outcome would have been to hold that the conclusions reached at the granting of decree nisi that it was unreasonable to expect the wife to live with the husband and that the marriage had irretrievably broken down were no longer valid in the light of their subsequent reconciliation.”

The judge said it was significant that Mr Abu-Zalaf “wholly accepted” Ms Jilina’s child after she adopted him in 2015 – nearly two years after the claimed breakdown of their marriage.

Lady Justice King continued: “Both to the world at large and to each other they referred to each other as husband and wife, attending many high-profile social functions in those roles.”

Following the decision, Ms Jilina said: “I am delighted with the Court of Appeal’s ruling today.

“This judgment represents a complete reversal of the High Court’s previous ruling and affirms what I have argued all along – that I was in a relationship with Mr Abu-Zalaf for nearly 20 years, and married from 2012. This was a marriage in every sense of the word.

“This lengthy process has caused me and my children considerable distress and led to significant reputational damage.

“This ruling goes some way to healing some of that damage and I am now focused on securing a fair settlement that reflects the true length of my marriage and my status as a wife and mother to our three beautiful children.”