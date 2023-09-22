Police officer killed after being hit by car as he walked to work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police officer killed after being hit by car as he walked to work

By Press Association
Sergeant Paul Frear was hit by a car on Thursday (West Midlands Police/PA)
A police officer has died after being hit by a car in Birmingham.

Sergeant Paul Frear, of West Midlands Police, was critically injured in the incident in Tollhouse Way, Smethwick, as he walked to work on Thursday.

The force said Mr Frear, 45, a father-of-two, died in hospital on Friday.

He had served with the force for 21 years and worked in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “We are offering all the support we can to his wife and their two children and his wider family too at this awful time.

“We know how deeply this will affect those who knew him and worked with him and indeed the whole policing family.

“As a mark of respect, we will be flying the force flags at half-mast.”

Mr Frear won a Chief Constable’s Award in 2017 for providing emergency first aid at the scene of a double stabbing outside a Wolverhampton nightclub, with both victims surviving due to his intervention.

The force had previously said that the driver of the car had been assisting with the investigation into the incident.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said: “Sergeant Paul Frear committed his working life to serving the people of the West Midlands.

“He was a dedicated and popular member of the force throughout his 21 years  service.

“My thoughts, and those of everyone within my office, are with his family, particularly his wife and children.

“I know that West Midlands Police will provide them with all the support they need.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the force on 101 quoting incident 649 of September 21.