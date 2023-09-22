Police officer killed after being hit by car as he walked to work

A police officer has died after being hit by a car in Birmingham.

Sergeant Paul Frear, of West Midlands Police, was critically injured in the incident in Tollhouse Way, Smethwick, as he walked to work on Thursday.

The force said Mr Frear, 45, a father-of-two, died in hospital on Friday.

He had served with the force for 21 years and worked in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “We are offering all the support we can to his wife and their two children and his wider family too at this awful time.

“We know how deeply this will affect those who knew him and worked with him and indeed the whole policing family.

“As a mark of respect, we will be flying the force flags at half-mast.”

Mr Frear won a Chief Constable’s Award in 2017 for providing emergency first aid at the scene of a double stabbing outside a Wolverhampton nightclub, with both victims surviving due to his intervention.

The force had previously said that the driver of the car had been assisting with the investigation into the incident.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said: “Sergeant Paul Frear committed his working life to serving the people of the West Midlands.

“He was a dedicated and popular member of the force throughout his 21 years service.

“My thoughts, and those of everyone within my office, are with his family, particularly his wife and children.

“I know that West Midlands Police will provide them with all the support they need.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the force on 101 quoting incident 649 of September 21.