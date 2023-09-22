Man, 24, who posed as teenage girl online is jailed for sexual offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man, 24, who posed as teenage girl online is jailed for sexual offences

By Press Association
Jay Lang has been jailed for 21 years (Essex Police/PA)
A “predatory” man who posed as a teenage girl on social media to get dozens of young boys to send him indecent pictures of themselves, before blackmailing them into sending more explicit images or demanding cash, has been jailed for 21 years.

Jay Lang, 24, of Canvey Island, Essex, set up accounts on Snapchat and Instagram under a pseudonym, claiming to be a 16-year-old girl, Basildon Crown Court was told.

Marc Brown, prosecuting, said Lang “would target young boys aged between 11 to 16 using these social media profiles to first of all engage those young boys in conversation”.

Jay Lang during his police interview
“Those conversations would develop, at first flirtatious conversation, then to more sexually-explicit conversation,” he said.

He said it would lead to Lang inciting the victims to send indecent videos and photos of themselves.

The prosecutor said that “unbeknown to each of the victims” the defendant was using a screen-recording app on his phone and would save the images, and later use them to blackmail the boys.

Lang would reveal himself as a man and ask for further images or demand cash, threatening to publish the images the boys had already sent if they did not comply.

He sexually abused one of the boys in person after they felt they had no choice but to agree to his request to meet, the prosecutor said.

Lang also blackmailed another boy into filming himself performing a sex act with a male friend, the court heard.

Jay Lang posed as a teenage girl on social media to get dozens of young boys to send him indecent pictures of themselves

“He would use the threat of exposing the videos if they refused,” Mr Brown said.

“In the case of some victims he did indeed publish the videos.”

He said the offending spanned around three years, from 2019 to 2021.

“The offending came to light in November 2021 when one of the victims reported what happened to him to police,” the prosecutor said.

Police analysis of Lang’s phone identified 540 videos and 140,000 images, with 220 potential victims identified.

“As a result of all of these inquiries, some 26 victims provided evidential accounts,” the prosecutor said.

He detailed each of these accounts, with one victim telling how he was sent a selfie-style image of a topless teenage girl – who the boy thought he was speaking with.

Lang’s fake social media account said it was “only fair” that the boy should send an image back, which the victim did with an image of his genitals, the prosecutor said.

The account requested further images and video of the boy performing a sex act.

When the boy tried to cease contact with the account, Lang got in touch via a separate account revealing himself as a man and threatened to share the images with the boy’s friends and family.

“He felt he had no choice but to resume contact with the account,” the prosecutor said.

The defendant asked to meet in person and the boy agreed to due to the threats of publishing the images, Mr Brown said.

He said Lang drove the boy to a secluded location in a van and sexually abused him.

The boy said in a victim impact statement read to the court that the abuse “caused me to have suicidal thoughts on a daily basis” and that he had tried to kill himself several times.

Referring to another victim, the prosecutor said Lang “demanded £2,000 or the images would be posted on Facebook”.

Lang admitted at an earlier hearing to 46 offences, including causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, blackmail and causing or inciting child sexual exploitation.

He also admitted to arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence and to causing or inciting child prostitution of pornography.

Judge Samantha Cohen, jailing Lang for 21 years with an extended licence period of six years afterwards, told him: “You are a predatory, manipulative and dangerous young man.

“You have wreaked havoc through the lives of 26 young men and their families.”

She said he was “aroused by the power and control” the offending gave him and that it caused “anxiety, depression, sleeplessness and suicide attempts”.

The judge said it was “compulsive conduct over three years” and had happened despite him being in a “permanent relationship” at the time and having fathered a child.

Lang was made subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life.

The defendant mouthed “thank you” to the judge as he was led from the secure dock to the cells.

Nick Bonehill, mitigating, said Lang had pleaded guilty to the offences, avoiding the need for a trial.

He added: “Through me, he apologises to each and every victim.”

From left, Detective Sergeant Ben Rushmere, Detective Constable Steven Tilley and Detective Constable Hayley Langmead, outside Basildon Combined Court in Essex, where Jay Lang has been sentenced to 21 years in prison
From left, Detective Sergeant Ben Rushmere, Detective Constable Steven Tilley and Detective Constable Hayley Langmead, outside Basildon Combined Court in Essex, where Jay Lang has been sentenced to 21 years in prison

Essex Police said it was the largest child exploitation investigation the force has ever undertaken and the judge praised their work as a “tour de force”.

Detective Sergeant Ben Rushmere, who leads the child sexual exploitation proactive investigation team, said: “Today’s sentence rightly highlights the true scale of Lang’s horrific offending.

“He used social media to prey upon young people and exploit them either for financial gain or for his own gratification.”

He said he wanted to “commend each and every victim, and their families, who came forward and worked with us”.

“It is only with their candour and support that we have been able to build a case so strong that Lang was left with no other option but to admit 46 extremely serious offences.”