Two men charged with murdering 16-year-old boy

Two men have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.

Terrell Marshall-Williams was found with stab wounds in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, at around 4.30pm on Monday afternoon and died at the scene.

West Midlands Police said on Friday that 23-year-old Omari Lauder, from Darlaston in the West Midlands, and Mpho Obi, aged 22 and from Merry Hill, have been charged with Terrell’s murder.

The pair appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday and will appear at the city’s Crown Court on Monday.

Two other men – a 22-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder and a 39-year-old arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender – have been bailed pending further enquiries.

In a statement on Wednesday, Terrell’s family said: “There are no words to express the pain and suffering having Terrell taken from us has caused.

“He had just begun finding his way in life and how he fitted into this world, we loved him unconditionally and our lives will never be complete without him.”

Anyone with information that can help police with their investigation is urged to contact the force on 101 quoting incident 3421 of September 18.