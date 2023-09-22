Police probe links between three nearby deaths in Teesside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police probe links between three nearby deaths in Teesside

By Press Association
The investigation surrounds the deaths of Kevin Conway, 41, Stephanie Alderson, 35, and Kathleen Broomfield, 43 in South Bank, near Middlesbrough (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The investigation surrounds the deaths of Kevin Conway, 41, Stephanie Alderson, 35, and Kathleen Broomfield, 43 in South Bank, near Middlesbrough (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance as police probe potential links between the deaths of three people over three months in the same area of Teesside.

The investigation surrounds the deaths of Kevin Conway, 41, Stephanie Alderson, 35, and Kathleen Broomfield, 43 in South Bank, near Middlesbrough, between July and September of this year, Cleveland Police said.

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in connection to the three deaths.

While two men, both aged 47, and a 39-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in relation to the death of Kathleen Broomfield.

All four remain on bail whilst enquiries are ongoing, police said in a statement.

Collage featuring three photos of three people, two women and a man
From left, Kathleen Broomfield, Kevin Conway and Stephanie Alderson (Cleveland Police/PA)

Mr Conway’s body was found at an address on Ajax Way on July 15.

His sister Claire said: “Kevin was a much-loved son, father, brother and friend to everyone who knew him. Words cannot describe the devastation of his unexpected passing.”

The body of Ms Alderson was then found at a property on Ajax Way on Monday.

Her mother, Glennis, said: “Stephanie was a much-loved daughter who will be greatly missed.”

While on Tuesday, police were called to a report of the sudden death of Ms Broomfield at a property on South Court in South Bank.

Her brother Paul said: “There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will be forever in our hearts.”