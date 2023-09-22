Police probe links between three nearby deaths in Teesside

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance as police probe potential links between the deaths of three people over three months in the same area of Teesside.

The investigation surrounds the deaths of Kevin Conway, 41, Stephanie Alderson, 35, and Kathleen Broomfield, 43 in South Bank, near Middlesbrough, between July and September of this year, Cleveland Police said.

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in connection to the three deaths.

While two men, both aged 47, and a 39-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance in relation to the death of Kathleen Broomfield.

All four remain on bail whilst enquiries are ongoing, police said in a statement.

From left, Kathleen Broomfield, Kevin Conway and Stephanie Alderson (Cleveland Police/PA)

Mr Conway’s body was found at an address on Ajax Way on July 15.

His sister Claire said: “Kevin was a much-loved son, father, brother and friend to everyone who knew him. Words cannot describe the devastation of his unexpected passing.”

The body of Ms Alderson was then found at a property on Ajax Way on Monday.

Her mother, Glennis, said: “Stephanie was a much-loved daughter who will be greatly missed.”

While on Tuesday, police were called to a report of the sudden death of Ms Broomfield at a property on South Court in South Bank.

Her brother Paul said: “There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will be forever in our hearts.”