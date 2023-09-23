What the papers say – September 23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – September 23

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The economy and the royal family are among the topics leading Saturday’s papers.

The Financial Times reports Chancellor Jeremy Hunt plans November’s Autumn Statement to simplify “a complex landscape” for Brits wanting to see more cash in their savings accounts.

The Times leads with former premiers Boris Johnson and David Cameron reportedly intervening in the Government’s plans to scale back HS2.

Elsewhere, The Sun claims the Duke of Sussex rejected an offer to spend the anniversary of the Queen’s death at Balmoral.

The Daily Star lambasts the King for using a private jet as he warned of the “existential threat” of climate change.

The Guardian reports the Government is considering legislation banning people born after 2009 from purchasing cigarettes.

Senior civil servants have warned of a “woke takeover of Whitehall”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mail dedicates its front page to the story of a 19-vear-old Brit “condemned to die in secret” by the NHS.

The Independent says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “held secret Brexit talks” with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The i reports secret talks have also been held between the UK and Russia over avoiding a “nuclear clash and food crisis”.

And an FBI instructor has told the Daily Mirror an actor who fell to his death after a row with Pete Doherty was “thrown over the balcony”.