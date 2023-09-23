Murdered police officer’s father urges Government to back posthumous medals bid

The father of a murdered police officer has urged the Government to award posthumous medals to emergency workers killed in the line of duty, after Labour and the Welsh Government backed the campaign.

Former prison officer Bryn Hughes’ daughter Pc Nicola Hughes was killed in 2012 alongside fellow Pc Fiona Bone in a gun and grenade ambush while on duty in Tameside, Greater Manchester.

Mr Hughes’ campaign has been backed by Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper in recent weeks.

Bryn Hughes, the father of murdered Greater Manchester Police officer Pc Nicola Hughes (Victoria Jones/PA)

He now wants Home Office approval for an Elizabeth Cross medal to be given posthumously in recognition of fallen emergency services workers.

On Saturday, Mr Hughes told BBC One’s Breakfast programme: “We’ve got the full backing of the Labour Party, we’ve got the full backing of the Welsh Government, what we’re asking for now (is), the Government, the Home Office, now to pick it up and finish it off if you like.

“The meetings we’ve had this week (with the Welsh Government) were really encouraging, really positive.

“Now we want those meetings with the Home Office and the (UK) Government.”

On whether he has asked for a meeting with the Home Office, he said: “We’ve had conversations, we’ve had assurances that it is a Government priority for this year and then my next step now is to ask for that meeting and say, let’s have a look at this priority.”

Mr Hughes said emergency workers killed on duty deserve to be “remembered and honoured”.

He said: “I’ve said all along with Nicola and Fiona and other officers we’ve lost, they’re there to protect the public, there to serve the public, and it’s quite right that they should be remembered and honoured when they lose their lives in those circumstances.”

The Medals for Heroes campaign was launched by the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW), the Police Superintendents’ Association and the Prison Officers Association, according to the PFEW’s website.

But the federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, adds that it is being driven forward by Mr Hughes.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Every life lost in service to the public is a tragedy and our thoughts remain with every fallen officer and emergency service worker.

“The police do an extraordinary job and the Police Covenant recognises their bravery and commitment.

“We are determined to ensure the sacrifice officers make is recognised and the Government has prioritised work to identify ways through which we can do that.”