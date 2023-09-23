Arrested woman re-bailed until next year after Wimbledon school crash By Press Association September 23 2023, 1.03pm Share Arrested woman re-bailed until next year after Wimbledon school crash Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6182840/arrested-woman-re-bailed-until-next-year-after-wimbledon-school-crash/ Copy Link Flowers and toys placed outside the Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon, south-west London, after a Land Rover crashed into the girls’ prep school building on the last day of term, killing two girls. Picture date: Friday July 7, 2023. A woman arrested after a Land Rover crashed into a prep school in south-west London, killing two eight-year-old girls, has been re-bailed until January. Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau died after a car crashed through a fence and collided with a building at The Study Prep school in Camp Road, Wimbledon, on the morning of July 6. Several others were injured when the car crashed into the end-of-term tea party, all have since been discharged from hospital. Eight-year-old Selena Lau who was killed when a Land Rover crashed into a building at Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon, south-west London on the last day of term (Family/PA) The Metropolitan Police said a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been has been re-bailed until January. Inquests into the deaths of Nuria and Selena were opened and adjourned at Inner West London Coroner’s Court on July 12. Eight-year-old Nuria Sajjad who was killed when a Land Rover crashed into a building at Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon, south-west London on the last day of term Family/PA) A Met spokesperson said: “Their families continue to request privacy at this difficult time.”