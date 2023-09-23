Zelensky meets Sudanese official during ‘technical stopover’ in Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zelensky meets Sudanese official during ‘technical stopover’ in Ireland

By Press Association
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint news briefing with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting with a senior official from Sudan during a “technical stopover” in Ireland.

Mr Zelensky stopped at Shannon Airport on the west coast of Ireland as he returned to Europe from North America, where he addressed the UN Security Council in New York.

He also met with US President Joe Biden at the White House, addressed the Canadian parliament in Ottawa, as well as talks with the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Saturday, Mr Zelensky shared a photograph of him holding a meeting with the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, at Shannon Airport.

“I am grateful for Sudan’s consistent support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We discussed common security challenges, namely the activities of illegal armed groups financed by Russia.

“I invited him to support the Grain From Ukraine initiative and take part in this year’s summit.

“We considered possible platforms for intensifying cooperation between Ukraine and African countries.”

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said it could confirm it had been a “technical stopover”, and no Irish government ministers had been involved.

“The department can confirm this was a technical stopover, with no bilateral element,” they said.

“As per normal practice for stopovers at this level, protocol staff of the department were on the ground to offer practical assistance.”