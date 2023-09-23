Lost Artemisia Gentileschi artwork goes on display in Windsor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lost Artemisia Gentileschi artwork goes on display in Windsor

By Press Association
Susanna and the Elders, c1638-9, by Artemisia Gentileschi, on display at Windsor Castle following the completion of extensive conservation treatment. (Royal Collection Trust/ His Majesty King Charles III 2023/PA)
Susanna and the Elders, c1638-9, by Artemisia Gentileschi, on display at Windsor Castle following the completion of extensive conservation treatment. (Royal Collection Trust/ His Majesty King Charles III 2023/PA)

A rare painting by 17th century female artist Artemisia Gentileschi has been uncovered in the Royal Collection after being wrongly attributed at least two centuries ago.

The artwork, titled Susanna And The Elders, is thought to have been commissioned by the wife of Charles I, Henrietta Maria of France, as she prepared for childbirth.

For more than 100 years it had been kept in storage at Hampton Court Palace after being mis-attributed to an anonymous French artist.

Susanna and the Elders, c1638-9, by Artemisia Gentileschi, following the completion of extensive conservation treatment (Royal Collection Trust/PA)

Following extensive conservation work, the painting has gone on display as part of a new temporary exhibition in the Queen’s Drawing Room in Windsor Castle.

Shown alongside it are Self-Portrait As The Allegory Of Painting, also known as La Pittura, and Joseph And Potiphar’s Wife by her father Orazio Gentileschi – painted during his time in London.

The painting was rediscovered while curators of the Royal Collection Trust were tracing paintings sold off and scattered across Europe after Charles I’s execution.

Seven paintings by Gentileschi were recorded in Charles I’s inventories, but only the Self-Portrait was thought to have survived – with the others thought lost.

Through research, curators were able to match the description of Susanna And The Elders to the painting at Hampton Court Palace.

The branding of ‘CR’, to stand for Carolus Rex, was later found of the back of the canvas when it was undergoing conservation treatment, confirming that the painting was once in Charles I’s collection.

For more than 100 years it had been kept in storage at Hampton Court Palace after being mis-attributed to an anonymous French artist (Royal Collection Trust/PA)

Royal Collection Trust former staff member and art historian Niko Munz said: “One of the most exciting parts of this painting’s story is that it appears to have been commissioned by Queen Henrietta Maria while her apartments were being redecorated for a royal birth.

“Susanna first hung above a new fireplace – probably installed at the same time as the painting – emblazoned with Henrietta Maria’s personal cipher ‘HMR’ (‘Henrietta Maria Regina’). It was very much the Queen’s painting.”

Gentileschi gained fame across Europe in the 17th century at a time when few women artists were formally recognised.

She trained with her father in Rome and later worked in Florence, Naples, Venice and London for aristocratic and royal patrons.

Her work fell out of favour in the 18th and 19th centuries, but in the last 50 years she has become known for her “powerful and empathetic depictions of women from history”, the Royal Collection Trust has said.

Anna Reynolds, the deputy surveyor of The King’s Pictures, said: “We are so excited to announce the rediscovery of this important work by Artemisia Gentileschi.

“Artemisia was a strong, dynamic and exceptionally talented artist whose female subjects – including Susanna – look at you from their canvases with the same determination to make their voices heard that Artemisia showed in the male-dominated art world of the 17th century.”

The special display of works by Artemisia and Orazio Gentileschi will be on display at Windsor Castle until April 29 2024.