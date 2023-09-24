What is Nasa’s Osiris Rex space mission?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What is Nasa’s Osiris Rex space mission?

By Press Association
An illustration of the Osiris-Rex spacecraft at the asteroid Bennu (Conceptual Image Lab/Goddard Space Flight Center/NASA via AP)
Nasa is expected to break new ground in space research on Sunday with its Osiris-Rex mission.

The US space agency will bring home the largest asteroid sample ever returned to Earth, but what is the purpose of the mission and how is the UK involved?

Here, we explain why the development could be so important.

What is Osiris-Rex?

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft was launched by Nasa on September 8 2016.

It collected a sample – roughly 250 grams – of rocks and dust from the surface of an asteroid, called Bennu, on October 20 2020.

After further study of the asteroid, Osiris-Rex set off back to Earth with the sample on May 10 2021.

It is Nasa’s first mission to collect an asteroid sample.

When and where will the sample arrive back on Earth?

On Sunday September 24, the Osiris-Rex spacecraft will release a capsule carrying the sample when it is 63,000 miles from the Earth’s surface.

The capsule will pierce the Earth’s atmosphere traveling at about 27,650mph (44,500kph). At this pace, the compression of Earth’s atmosphere will produce enough energy to envelop the capsule in a superheated ball of fire.

A heat shield will help to regulate the temperature inside the capsule, keeping the sample safe at a temperature similar to that of Bennu’s surface, Nasa said.

Parachutes will bring the capsule’s descent to a safe landing speed and at touchdown, the capsule will have slowed to about 11mph (18kph).

Just 13 minutes after entering the atmosphere, the capsule will be on Earth for the first time in seven years.

The capsule is scheduled to land in a US government test and training range near Salt Lake City in Utah at 3.55pm BST.

It will be taken to a temporary “clean room” before being transported to Nasa’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas on Monday.

What is Bennu, and why is the asteroid being studied?

Scientists predict that Bennu formed from pieces of a larger asteroid in the asteroid belt between one and two billion years ago.

Bennu is relatively rich in organic molecules and appears to have been altered by liquid water in the distant past.

Scientists believe that asteroids like Bennu could have delivered these molecules and water through collisions with Earth, explaining why our planet now has an abundance of both.

Bennu’s rocks are unlike any found on Earth because factors such as weather and erosion have changed the planet.

As the asteroid crosses into the Earth’s orbit, it is also easier and quicker to send a spacecraft to Bennu and back than to the asteroid belt, which is located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

How will the sample be studied?

Once the sample has been documented and stored at the Johnson Space Centre, portions of Bennu’s rocks and dust will be distributed to scientists, other national space agencies and researchers around the world.

Up to a quarter of the sample will be distributed to 233 scientists on the Osiris-Rex team from 38 global institutions, including the University of Manchester and the Natural History Museum in London.

Some 4% will be given to the Canadian Space Agency and 0.5% to the Japanese state space agency, Jaxa.

Have other asteroid samples been returned to Earth?

Jaxa’s Hayabusa mission was the first to return samples, when it carried particles from the Itokawa asteroid in June 2010.

Nasa recovery teams participate in field rehearsals to prepare for the retrieval of the Bennu sample
The Japanese space agency then successfully carried out a follow-up mission, Hayabusa2, with a sample from the Ryugu asteroid in December 2020.

What will happen to Osiris-Rex after it returns the sample?

Around 20 minutes after releasing the sample capsule above Earth, Osiris-Rex will set out on a new mission called Osiris-Apex to explore asteroid Apophis, which it will reach in 2029.