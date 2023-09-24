Tomb older than the pyramids secures new home at Ulster Folk Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tomb older than the pyramids secures new home at Ulster Folk Museum

By Press Association
The tomb has been given a permanent new home at Ulster Folk Museum (Darren Kidd/Press Eye/PA)
A court tomb older than Egypt’s pyramids has secured a permanent new home on display at the Ulster Folk Museum.

The 6,000-year-old tomb, which dates back to the Neolithic era, was discovered in Ballintaggart, Co Armagh.

It was excavated from its original location due to the risk of destruction by the expansion of a neighbouring quarry in 1966.

Laurence Flanagan, the then keeper of antiquities at Ulster Museum, was able to save the tomb’s stones and reconstruct it outside the south Belfast attraction.

William Blair, director of collections at National Museums NI, Joe Garvey, chairman of the Richmount Rural Community Association in Portadown, and Dr Greer Ramsey, curator of archaeology at National Museums NI (Darren Kidd/Press Eye/PA)

When Ulster Museum was renovated in 2006 the stones were put in storage at Ulster Folk Museum, and they stayed there until earlier this year when the restoration project began.

William Blair, director of collections at National Museums NI, said they are delighted to be able to reconstruct the Ballintaggart Court Tomb.

“It is a brilliant illustration of how the museum can connect Ulster’s unique heritage spanning thousands of years to the present day. We are grateful to our project partners for their input and support,” he said.

The ancient structure is one of more than 400 court tombs in Ireland which have a distinctly northern distribution.

They pre-date the pyramids in Egypt and offer a unique insight into Ireland’s ancient past.

Dr Greer Ramsey, curator of archaeology at National Museums NI, explained the historical background of the tombs.

He said that large burial structures, similar to the shape and size of the Ballintaggart Court Tomb, became more popular in Ireland as people began to create permanent settlements.

“Court tombs take their name from a semi-circular arc of upright stones marking the entrance to the burial chambers,” he said.

“The Neolithic period, to which they belong, was revolutionary as it marked the end to a nomadic or hunter-gatherer way of life.

“New settlers arrived about 6,000 years ago, bringing with them farming skills and many of the plants and domestic animals we are familiar with today.

“With a more secure food supply, people could live for longer in one place and invest in larger, more permanent structures, such as tombs.”

The Richmount Rural Community Association, Portadown, has also been integral to the process of reconstituting and making the ancient tomb accessible to the public again.

Chairman of the association Joe Garvey added: “It’s important that people can understand the rich local history of County Armagh through the Ballintaggart Court Tomb, or Giant’s Grave as it is known locally.

“We’re proud to be involved in seeing it reconstructed at the Ulster Folk Museum where people will be able to enjoy it for generations to come.”

The tomb will stand prominently at the Ulster Folk Museum, providing an important new layer of pre-history at the Co Down attraction.

The reconstruction of the tomb arrives at a significant time for the Ulster Folk Museum, coinciding with the announcement of investment plans, which include expanding public access to the collection and heritage assets.

National Museums NI was assisted by Restoration Works Ltd and archaeologists from Queen’s University Belfast in reconstructing the tomb stone by stone over recent months.

Researchers from the Centre for Community Archaeology at Queen’s created models of each of the stones.

These models were then 3D scanned, allowing for a full 360-degree examination of each of them, so they could be accurately situated and installed on site.

The Ballintaggart Court Tomb is in the rural area of Ulster Folk Museum. Access is included as part of general admission to the museum. For more information and to book tickets visit ulsterfolkmuseum.org.