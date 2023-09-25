More than 250 climate activists protest with signs to jurors outside courts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

More than 250 climate activists protest with signs to jurors outside courts

By Press Association
Trudi Warner is to face legal proceedings for allegedly holding up a sign in front of jurors (Emily Pennink/PA)
Trudi Warner is to face legal proceedings for allegedly holding up a sign in front of jurors (Emily Pennink/PA)

More than 250 climate activists have staged a protest outside crown courts in various UK cities against the decision by the Attorney General’s Office to prosecute fellow activist Trudi Warner.

The 68-year-old retired social worker from Walthamstow, east London, was arrested in March after allegedly communicating to jurors with a sign during the trial of Insulate Britain protesters.

Warner is said to have held a sign saying: “Jurors, you have an absolute right to acquit a defendant according to your conscience”, as members of the jury arrived at Inner London Crown Court on March 27.

Judge Silas Reid had instructed jurors to decide the case according to the law and evidence and set aside any views they might have about climate change.

The Attorney General’s Office said last week it was moving forward with legal proceedings against Warner, who could face a maximum penalty of two years in prison or a fine if convicted of contempt of court.

Dr Abi Perrin, a molecular biologist in York who is also with the group Scientists For Extinction Rebellion, said: “In 2023, telling the truth is being treated as a criminal act, with people prosecuted for displaying facts in public and imprisoned for explaining their motivations in their own defence in a court of law.

“I am deeply afraid of a world where truth, science and morality are not important, or where we are not free to fight for them.”

The protesters sat with signs similar to Warner’s outside crown courts in Bristol, Manchester, London and other cities as jurors arrived for their respective trials.

They said if Warner was arrested for her sign, then all 252 activists should face the same treatment, daring the Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC to take further action.

Vivi MacDonald, 19, in Bristol, said: “The continuous measures by the Government to limit protest are threatening everyone’s freedom and ability to take action or express their opinion based on our own conscience in the light of the urgent need for social, political and environmental change.”

Warner’s case will be heard at the High Court on a date yet to be announced, it is understood.

The Attorney General’s Office has been contacted for comment.