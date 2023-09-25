How often do armed police officers use their firearms?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

How often do armed police officers use their firearms?

By Press Association
Members of Devon and Cornwall Police firearms team on the firing range at the force headquarters in Exeter (Ben Birchall/PA)
Members of Devon and Cornwall Police firearms team on the firing range at the force headquarters in Exeter (Ben Birchall/PA)

The latest annual statistics on police firearms usage in England and Wales show a stable trend in the use of firearms by law enforcement agencies.

In the year ending March 31, 2023, there were 18,398 firearms operations, a figure which is only slightly higher than the previous year’s count of 18,257.

A police firearms operation is the authorised deployment of armed officers where they may have to protect themselves or others from a person who is either in possession of a firearm or other weapon, has immediate access to a firearm or weapon, or is otherwise so dangerous that the officer’s use of a firearm may be necessary.

POLICE Lambeth Numbers
(PA Graphics)

The figures also show that breaking with a three-year downward trend, the Metropolitan Police Service in London reported an 18% surge in firearm operations, contributing to a total of 3,685 recorded operations.

West Midlands Police, which alongside the Met accounted for 34% of all firearms operations, experienced a different trajectory, seeing a 9% decrease, totalling 2,538 operations during the same period.

A consistent trend appeared to be the widespread use of armed response vehicles (ARVs), which were deployed in 92% of the recorded firearms operations. The number has remained constant over the past few years, highlighting the integral role ARVs play in police operations.

Meanwhile, the total number of authorised armed officers remained stable at 6,651, with 6,038 officers being operationally deployable.

While the overall number of police firearm operations is 18,398, 10 incidents in total involved the intentional discharge of firearms at individuals during the reporting period.

The report published alongside the figures noted that the Covid-19 pandemic, marked by restrictions and lockdowns starting in March 2020, led to a notable reduction in crime and offending in England and Wales, potentially impacting statistics from 2020 to 2022, requiring cautious comparisons.

POLICE Lambeth Numbers
(PA Graphics)

The annual figures were published in July by the Home Office and contained statistics for the 43 police forces in England and Wales.