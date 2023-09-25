Former Met Police officer in court charged with misconduct in public office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Met Police officer in court charged with misconduct in public office

By Press Association
Daniel Humphreys appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A former Metropolitan Police constable has appeared in court following an investigation by a watchdog into an allegation he abused his position for a sexual purpose.

Daniel Humphreys, 37, has been charged with two counts of misconduct in public office and appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Monday.

Wearing a white shirt and a black tie, he spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Humphreys is charged with misconduct in a public office in that it is alleged between July 4 2019 and November 21 2021, while acting as a Metropolitan Police officer, he engaged in an inappropriate personal relationship with a vulnerable female who he had met while investigating an alleged domestic incident in which she was the complainant.

The second charge alleges that between July 4 2019 and November 21 2021 while acting as a Metropolitan Police officer he obtained information from the Metropolitan Police Service computer systems for a non-policing purpose and shared the information with a person who was not a police officer.

It comes after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched its investigation in April 2022 after receiving a mandatory referral from the Met.

“In December 2022 we completed our investigation and sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges,” an IOPC spokesperson previously said.

Humphreys was based at the force’s central north command, the police watchdog said.

The Met Police said Humphreys was placed on restricted duties in June 2022 and has since resigned.

Humphreys, of Chipstead Valley Road, Coulsdon, was given bail until his next court appearance at Southwark Crown Court on October 23.